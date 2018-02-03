The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and if you haven't started preparations for your big game party, no worries. Your Alexa speaker can help you plan festivities, remind you to go to the grocery store and give you recipes to try for appetizers.

Here are 27 Alexa commands to help you plan and enjoy your big game party.

Party prep

Alexa isn't just good for turning on the lights or playing games. She can help around the house or in the kitchen. You can use Alexa to listen to ESPN radio, order pizza or get recipes for your party.

"Alexa, open Best Recipes."

"Alexa, remind me to go to the grocery store on Saturday at 1 p.m."

"Alexa, add guacamole to my grocery list."

"Alexa, set a timer for three hours."

"Alexa, when does the Super Bowl start?"

"Alexa, tell Domino's to place my Easy Order."

"Alexa, where is the nearest pizza place?"

"Alexa, how do you build a snack stadium?"

"Alexa, when is the Super Bowl?"

"Alexa, where can I watch the Super Bowl?"

"Alexa, open ESPN."

Brush up on trivia

You don't want to be the only one in the room who doesn't know anything about either team or any of the players. (Or maybe you do. I can relate.) You can use Alexa to brush up on your Eagles and Patriots trivia before Sunday. Or challenge your friends to trivia if you think you know more than they do.

Do what you want. It's your party.

"Alexa, how many Super Bowls has Dan Marino won?"

"Alexa, what is the New England Patriots' roster?"

"Alexa, where do the Philadelphia Eagles play?"

"Alexa, who is the cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles?"

"Alexa, who is the coach of Philadelphia Eagles?"

"Alexa, what is Dion Lewis's number?"

"Alexa, how old is Chris Hogan?"

"Alexa, where did Alshon Jeffery go to high school?"

"Alexa, where did Nick Foles go to college?"

"Alexa, open Super Bowl Trivia."

"Alexa, open NFL Stats."

"Alexa, open Patriots."

"Alexa, open Philadelphia Eagles Facts."

For the big game

First things first, you won't need to disable the mic on your Alexa speakers during the commercial breaks. Amazon has implemented a trick that should minimize the number of false triggers caused by the word "Alexa" spoken during commercial breaks.

"Alexa, what's the Super Bowl score?"

"Alexa, who is going to win the Super Bowl?" (SPOILER: Alexa is pulling for one of the teams to win.)

"Alexa, who won the Super Bowl?"

Now Playing: Watch this: Super Bowl 2017: All the tech commercials

Also, keep an eye out during the game. Alexa is losing her voice in these pre-Super Bowl ads, which is filled with celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins. There's also a cameo from Mr. Amazon himself, Jeff Bezos.

It's not clear why Alexa is losing her voice, but it could be a way to usher in custom (celebrity) voices for Alexa. So far, there have been several celebrity voices for alarms, but no custom voice responses for Amazon's digital assistant. Either way, Amazon will certainly be pushing Alexa during the Super Bowl and it may use the Big Game as a platform to launch a new feature in front of the 111 million or so watching.