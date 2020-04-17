For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

It's the weekend, and you may find yourself running low on wine, beer and spirits. Maybe it's because of all those virtual happy hours over Zoom. Or maybe you want to give yourself a break from the stress of the coronavirus outbreak with a Netflix Party and an adult beverage. But now you just can't summon up the energy to go to the store while wearing a homemade face mask. Alcohol delivery is looking pretty good.

Apparently, you're not alone in this decision. According to research from Nielsen, online alcohol sales skyrocketed by 243% over one week in the middle of March in the US. As lockdowns, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders limit shopping excursions, keep more people inside, and all but shutter local bars and restaurants, many people are turning to other means for keeping their favorite booze in stock.

A number of national delivery services, wine club services and larger regional stores are still delivering alcohol during the pandemic. Some restaurants offering delivery and takeout also offer alcoholic drinks -- though some states require you to buy food, too. (It's considered safe to order food or alcohol from restaurants and stores, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though you should follow certain precautions to keep yourself and your delivery driver healthy.)

Sujata Jana/EyeEm/Getty Images

Alcohol delivery laws vary by state, so not every service is available in every area. Many states, however, have deemed liquor stores an essential service during the pandemic, and are now allowing delivery of such beverages from restaurants and liquor stores where they may not have in the past.

There are a ton of online alcohol delivery services, as well as wine delivery services and wine- and beer-of-the-month clubs. Many regional and local liquor stores and breweries also have delivery options (for example, check out this running list someone put together of California breweries that are shipping out brews to people's homes).

If you're looking to stock up on some booze without going out to the liquor store, here are a few services to check out. Just remember that the same rules that have always applied to alcohol apply now, more than ever: Only enjoy wine and spirits in moderation, and never drink and drive.

Read more: The best wine clubs and subscriptions in 2020 for your taste

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

Drizly Drizly is an online alcohol delivery service that partners with more than 2,200 retailers across North America to send beer, wine, liquor and snacks to your door. It's available in 26 states and the District of Columbia. When you add something to your cart, you'll have the option to choose which store in your area will fulfil the order, as well as delivery ETAs, minimums and fees. You can often get your order delivered in under an hour (though the site currently warns to expect delays given the increased demand), or schedule a delivery for the future. Add a tip for your driver, and you're good to go. The site is also encouraging users to select contactless deliveries.

Total Wine Total Wine has a wide variety of liquor, beer and wine, and offers same-day alcohol and snack delivery across 12 states, as well as shipping and in-store pickup. If you've ever been in one of its stores, you know it has a wide variety to choose from, including domestic and craft beer and spirits. If you are looking for good wine, its Winery Direct deals let you mix six bottles to get a discount. Bottles start as low as $3.

Winc Are you a wine enthusiast? Winc is a wine-of-the-month club and wine subscription service that has wine drinkers take a short quiz and offers recommendations that will match their palate for a monthly subscription of wine awesomeness. You can also search the site for whatever you prefer -- from red wine like pinot noir, to white wine such as sauvignon blanc, and more. Selecting four wines will get you free shipping each month, from both Winc's own wines and bottles from independent wineries. Bottles start at $13 each. Our sister site Chowhound named Winc the best wine subscription for most people, and said that it "provides an overall great value for the wines and user-friendly site."

Saucey Saucey offers 30-minute delivery or two-day shipping of beer, wine and liquor, with no delivery fees or order minimums -- the price is all rolled in, so what you see is what you pay (there are shipping fees, however). The catch is that it only operates that on-demand service in certain cities: Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC.

Minibar Minibar operates in 18 states, promising to deliver great wine, beer and liquor to your door in under an hour (though there are currently delays in many areas due to increased demand, the site says). It also offers statewide shipping within three to five days, and an in-store pickup option at your local liquor store. The site stands out for its easy navigation and ability to quickly filter by type of alcohol, then store, country, size, container and price.

Wine.com Home delivery is great, but if you're going out to Walgreens or FedEx anyway, online retailer Wine.com lets you order to pick up at one of those store locations near you. The site boasts that it has the "world's largest selection of wines," and you can have the bottles of wine delivered to your home or to one of those local pickup sites. You can also sign up for the StewardShip program -- a one-year subscription is $49, and gets you free shipping all year.

Angela Lang/CNET If you live in a state that allows alcohol delivery from local restaurants, you can likely order drinks through your favorite food delivery app. Just open it up, navigate to the restaurant you want, and see if beer, wine or alcoholic drinks are available. Check out our list of best food delivery services here.

Instacart In at least 14 states, you can add wine, beer and liquor to your grocery delivery order from online grocery service Instacart. Orders are fulfilled by grocery stores in your area. Regular delivery fees apply, and you'll need to show ID.

Happy ordering! For more, check out our roundup of everything you need to know to stay healthy and entertained while stuck at home, and how to avoid coronavirus when you do have to leave the house. You can also find out about the best meal kit delivery services, the best meat delivery and subscription services, the best coffee subscriptions and gourmet food and drink gifts to send to family and friends.