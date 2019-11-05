4 hidden Google Maps tricks you probably aren't using, but should

Angela Lang/CNET

Driving is stressful enough, but it becomes even more of a task when you can't find a parking spot or you lose signal and a turn is coming up soon. Fortunately, the Google Maps app for Android and iPhone ( ) can remove a bit of the strain of driving with some of its hidden features.

You probably know that with the Google Maps app, you can save addresses -- such as work and home -- so with a tap you can get directions to the places you travel to frequently. You can also get information about a place -- including what to eat, where to stay and what to do there -- to help you make the most of a trip.

CNET Now All the latest tech news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

But Google Maps can help with other tasks you may not know about, such as letting you download a map to use offline, include stops along with your driving time to get a more accurate destination time and even help you find somewhere to park. Read on to learn how to use these features so your trip will be smooth.

Now playing: Watch this: Incognito mode comes to Google Maps

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Use Maps offline

It never fails -- when you need directions the most, your phone loses signal at the most inopportune time. Fortunately, Google Maps lets you download your route ahead of time so that you never have to worry about getting lost.

1. In the Google Maps app, enter your destination.

2. At the bottom of the screen tap the name of the place or the address.

3. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.

4. Tap Download offline map.

5. Tap Download. The map for the area you've selected will now be available to you offline.

Plan the route of your entire trip, including stops

If Google says your trip will take 7 hours but it ends up being 8, it may be because you didn't include your multiple stops along the way. Google Maps lets you add stops so you can get a more accurate destination time.

1. In the Google Maps app, enter your first destination, like a gas station or coffee shop.

2. Tap Directions.

3. Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.

4. Tap Add stop. Add as many stops as you anticipate taking.

5. Press Done when you're finished adding stops. Now you'll get a more accurate ETA when planning trips.

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Easily find an area to park your car in

Knowing where you can and can't park your car is essential, especially if you're running late to work, going to a huge event like a concert or driving to an unfamiliar neighborhood. Instead of driving around and hoping you'll eventually find a parking spot, use Google Maps to point you in the right direction.

1. In the Google Maps app, enter your location.

2. Tap Directions.

3. You'll see a P icon next to the estimated time it'll take to get to that location. Tap the P (for parking). If P is red, it means parking will be limited. Blue means finding parking will be easy or medium challenging

4. Find parking.

5. A list of parking areas will appear. Select one of the options and tap Add parking. The parking spot will be added as the first stop on your route and you can continue on to your next destination.

See what a place looks like before you go

Pictures can be deceiving, so before you book a hotel that looks nice, check it out on Google Maps first.

1. In the Google Maps app, search for a location, like a hotel you're considering staying at.

2. In the bottom left corner, you'll notice a small box with a photo of the building. This is the street view of the area, so tap it to see what it looks like.

3. You can zoom in and out and check out the area by swiping your finger across the screen.

Want more Google Maps tips? Check out Avoid speed traps: Google Maps on iPhone finally gets Waze's most controversial feature and Google Maps navigates you a gazillion times better now..

Originally published last week.