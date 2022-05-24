Google Unveils New Camera and Mobile Features as Street View Turns 15

Google's Street View has been around for 15 years, and the tech giant on Tuesday unveiled a new camera and features to mark the occasion.

Google says the new camera system is roughly the size of a house cat and, weighing only 15 pounds, is designed to be "ultra-transportable," while including all the power, resolution and processing capabilities of an entire Street View car. Though the new camera is still being piloted, Google expects to fully roll it out next year to help map and capture imagery from remote corners of the world, including the Amazon jungle.

Google/Screenshot by CNET

In addition to the new camera, Google is making it easier to go back in time and view historic imagery from a location to see how a place has changed over time, dating back to 2007 when Street View first launched.

On iOS and Android devices, you can tap anywhere on an image, then tap See more dates to go back through the historic imagery of a location.