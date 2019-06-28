11 hidden features we love in iOS 13 and iPadOS

Sarah Tew/CNET

The release of iOS 13 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting iOS updates in recent memory. Not only is there now a dedicated dark mode (huzzah!), but there are improved privacy features, Apple Maps has a new look, and you can even gesture type on the default iOS keyboard. Apple has already talked about some more notable new features, but what's really exciting are the features you only find after using the iOS 13 for a while. For the past few weeks, we've been digging around iOS 13 and have found a handful of tools that Apple didn't disclose.

Below are 11 of the best new hidden features we've found so far, from better battery charging and dual-SIM support in iMessage, to using a mouse to control your iPhone or iPad.

We'll keep looking and updating this post throughout the rest of the beta program. If you want to get in on the fun early, here's how to install iOS 13 on your iPhone now. If you installed iOS 13 and want to go back to iOS 12, it's possible.

Optimized battery charging

Routinely charging your iPhone's ( ) battery to full, and keeping it there for extended amounts of time, can damage your battery over time. A new option in iOS 13 intends to help prolong your battery's life by learning your charging habits and preventing the battery from immediately charging to 100%.

If you normally charge overnight while you sleep, Optimized Battery Charging will keep your iPhone's battery at 80% for most of the night, finishing off the last 20% of charge right before your alarm goes off.

To use the new features, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and turn it on.

iMessage search actually works now

Searching for past messages in the iMessage app has always been horrible. It simply hasn't worked. That's changed. You can now search for a single word or phrase, and results are almost instantly displayed.

It's pretty cool. To try it, open the Messages app and swipe down to reveal the search field and type. Neat, right?

Search your iPhone with your voice

Anywhere you find a search bar in Apple's own apps, you'll notice there's now a microphone on the far-right side. Tap on the new icon to enter your search query by voice, instead of having to type it out.

Apps like Settings, Mail, Messages and the Today View are just a few examples of where you can find the new voice search option.

Share photos with or without location information

You can now strip location information from a photo when you share it directly from the Photos app. The new option means you can leave the photo geotagged and you can view where it was captured, but when you share it across social media, email, or messages, you can strip that information and keep any location information private.

Select a photo (or photos) you want to share in the Photos app then tap on Options at the top of the screen and turn off Location under the section labeled Include.

New volume indicator

Another long overdue feature iOS users have been begging Apple to change is the volume indicator. You know, the pop up that takes over the screen whenever you adjust the volume when watching YouTube or Netflix?

The indicator in iOS 13 is much smaller and slides in from the side of your screen. As you adjust the volume, it shrinks down to just a small line, all but hiding as you find the right volume level. Thanks, Apple.

iMessage and FaceTime gain Dual SIM support

Business users and international travelers will appreciate the addition of iMessage and FaceTime support for the second number when two SIM cards are being used.

Apple added Dual SIM support with the launch of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max ( ) and iPhone XR ( ). The feature comes in handy for those who don't want to carry a personal and work phone, or for those who often travel internationally and need a data plan that's less expensive than roaming fees.

Prior to iOS 13, users could only use one phone number for iMessage and FaceTime.

Delete apps from the update screen

Managing old apps you have installed on your iPhone or iPad ( ) is never a priority, at least it isn't for me. I know I've watched in the App Store as an app is updated, knowing full well I'll never launch that app again. But because the app isn't easy to find on my home screen, I don't bother finding it and uninstalling it.

After installing iOS 13, the next time you see an app you no longer need in the Updates list, swipe to the left across the listing and then tap Delete.

Announce Messages with Siri limited to contacts of your choice

If you have AirPods ( ) or the recently launched PowerBeats Pro, you'll notice that Siri can now read incoming Messages to you without you doing a thing. You can even reply to a message just by talking after the message has been read -- it's really cool.

The first time you use either pair of earbuds with a device running iOS 13, you'll be asked if you want to turn on Announce Messages with Siri.

To customize how the feature works, open the Settings app and go to Notifications then Announce Messages with Siri. There you can select if you want notifications from everyone, your contacts, recents, or just your favorites.

Use a mouse to control your iPhone, iPad

It's true, you can use a mouse or trackpad to navigate your phone or tablet. The experience of using a mouse with your iPad takes some getting used to -- there's not a typical mouse pointer. Instead, there's a cursor that more or less mimics your finger.

You can assign shortcuts for specific tasks, such as going back to the home screen, in the new settings menu. Connect a mouse to your iPhone or iPad then go to Settings > Accessibility> Touch > Assistive Touch (turn this on) > Pointing Devices to customize how it works.

Remove app size limitations on cellular data

Apple has finally given us the option to remove App Store download limits. Meaning you can, if you wanted, download a game that's over a gigabyte in size on your cellular data plan if you want.

Go to Settings > iTunes & App Store > App Downloads to get rid of the limit or have the app store ask you if you want to download any apps over 200MB.

Safari has a download manager

You can now download files when using Safari on an iPhone and iPad. The Download manager icon won't show up unless you have an active (or recently active) download. Your download is automatically saved to a Downloads folder in your iCloud Drive account, which you can access in the Files app.

For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our complete guide to iOS 13.

Originally published June 25.

Update, June 28 at 7:04 a.m. PT: Adds new information.

