Save $20 on the Already Budget-Friendly Google Nest Mini

Google

The second-gen Google Nest Mini was one of our favorite smart speakers on the market for this year. With a list price of just $50, it was our top pick as the best budget-friendly option, offering many of the same features as the comparable Amazon Echo Dot at half the price. And today only at Best Buy, you can sang it for $20 off, bringing the price down to just $30 and making this one of the best value smart speakers you can shop right now. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Nest Mini acts as your own digital assistant, and can make a big difference in your daily routine. Whether it's getting a quick update on the weather in the morning, or checking your calendar to see what's on your schedule for the day. It can even recognize different voices, so it will provide personalized schedules for different people. There are also tons of Google Assistant-enabled smart devices out there that you can control through the Nest Mini -- from TVs to lights to the locks on your front door. Google even makes some of it's own smart devices, like its line of Nest thermostats, for completely seamless integration.