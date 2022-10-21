Flying Car for 2025 Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta iFixit's Pixel Watch Teardown Best Places to Buy Glasses Online Adderall Shortage Popular Halloween Costumes Liz Truss vs. Lettuce Worst Cat Breeds
Ring Users: Prevent Spying Eyes By Setting Up End-to-End Video Encryption Now

Ring devices now let you set up end-to-end encryption in a few steps. Here's how to enable it.

Megan Wollerton headshot
Megan Wollerton
2 min read
ringvideodoorbell3plus
It's easy to set up end-to-end video encryption for your Ring device.
Megan Wollerton/CNET

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

Last year, Amazon smart home company Ring introduced end-to-end video encryption for its doorbells and security cameras, in efforts to give you more control over how you manage the video footage collected by these devices. It was a promising continuation of the company's moves to make two-factor authentication mandatory and to add a Control Center dashboard in the Ring app where you can more easily manage your privacy and security settings. Ring has since also added end-to-end video encryption to its battery-powered doorbells and cameras

CNET Home Tips logo

Privacy advocates have expressed concern over Ring's partnership with local law enforcement via its Neighbors program, which allows customers with Ring doorbells and security cameras to share footage with police. Ring user data was also exposed in December 2019, and in July 2022, the company disclosed that it gave video footage to police in 11 cases without users' consent so far this year. 

Here, I'll walk you through how to set up Ring's end-to-end video encryption, in just a few easy steps. (You can also check out how to set up Ring package alerts, and how to prevent your home security cameras from being hacked.)

How to set up end-to-end video encryption on your Ring device

Step 1: Open the Ring app

Open the Ring app and click on Settings in the upper left corner. 

Step 2: Go to the Control Center 

Click on the Control Center option in the settings menu.

Step 3: Select Video Encryption

Scroll down within the Control Center menu and select the Video Encryption option.

Step 4: Go to Advanced Settings

Tap on the Advanced Settings option listed in the Video Encryption menu.

Step 5: Enable end-to-end encryption

Click on End-to-End Encryption in the Advanced Settings menu and hit Enable End-to-End Encryption

As it turns out, it really is easy to enable this feature, although it is nested under a lot of settings, so you do have to do a bit of clicking. 

It's important to note that enabling end-to-end encryption disables select Ring features, including any shared users' access and the ability to watch your doorbell or security camera's live feed on an Alexa smart display. Find out more details on Ring's end-to-end encryption support page.

ring-end-to-end-encryption-app
Screenshots by Megan Wollerton/CNET