Ring Adds End-to-End Encryption on More Devices

Ring is broadening its security options by adding end-to-end encryption for videos on its battery-powered doorbells and cameras. In a blog post, the Amazon-owned company announced that the feature is available to customers worldwide, starting today.

With the exception of its lower-priced hardwired doorbell, the function is now offered across a large range of devices. Ring first introduced end-to-end encryption in January 2021 as an opt-in setting on the app in the US. Last summer, it rolled out access to international customers on select Ring devices. At the time, the company assured users that outside parties such as Ring, Amazon or law enforcement would be unable to view encrypted video footage. Instead, customers would have to unlock -- or decrypt -- videos before sharing with anyone.

Ring states that videos uploaded to its cloud network already have end-to-end encryption, but added privacy enhancement only allows access to video or audio recordings from the owner's linked Android or iOS device. This is meant to prevent hackers, the police or other third parties from receiving your messages as you send them to another recipient. If you enable the feature on your account, you are the only person who can access the footage. However, it's noted that if you send Ring messages to someone else, protection is not guaranteed once they have access.

Ring owners can follow instructions on the company's website for how to activate end-to-end encryption.