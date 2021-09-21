Reese Witherspoon's book club gets Google Assistant collaboration

Google

Actor Reese Witherspoon wears many hats. In addition to her work on the big screen, she's also founder of fashion line Draper James and production company Hello Sunshine, and she has her own book club. Today, Google announced a partnership to bring that book club to Google Assistant-enabled speakers, smart displays and mobile devices.

The club comes to English-speaking countries around the world. Google users will be able to access monthly book picks, take quizzes for personalized reading recommendations and read commentary about each selection from Witherspoon.

"I'm thrilled to bring Reese's Book Club to Google Assistant users around the globe," said Reese Witherspoon. "People can now discover our monthly book club picks, get personalized book recommendations and hear exclusive content from me, just by saying 'Hey Google, read with Reese's Book Club.' As an avid reader, I think I've found my favorite new Assistant feature!"

The integration is described as a "hands-free, immersive reading experience". Users can link their account if they are already a member of Reese's Book Club or they can sign up using a Google account. Without a free membership, users can still view monthly book picks and hear book reviews from Witherspoon. Books will be available for purchase on Google Play Books, and users can add a book to their book pile for future reference.

Users can get started by saying, "Hey Google, read with Reese's Book Club."