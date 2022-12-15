Google Nest and Android Devices Now Work With Matter

Matter, the universal smart-home platform, is now enabled on Google Nest and Android devices and apps, meaning users can pair their devices with Matter devices from other manufacturers.

Google said Thursday that its Google Home speakers; Google Home Mini and Google Nest Mini; the Nest Audio; and all three generations of Nest Hub devices have been updated to serve as Matter hubs.



"Starting today, Google Nest devices and Android devices are Matter-enabled, allowing you to quickly and consistently set up Matter-enabled devices and customize your smart home to best suit your needs," Google said in a blog post.

Matter was developed to enable devices from different manufacturers to work together seamlessly in a user's home. Announced in 2019, the platform has been backed by Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Comcast and other tech companies.



"With Matter, everything from smart lighting, thermostats, window shades and door locks will work better together with less time and effort on your part," Google said.

Matter devices can connect to your home network via Wi-Fi or over Thread, a low-power mesh networking technology that connects home devices.

Google also updated Fast Pair on Android to support Matter. Support for Apple devices is expected sometime next year.

In November, Amazon announced that 17 of its Echo devices would be compatible with the Matter smart-home platform this month, with dozens more updates coming in 2023.