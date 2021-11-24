Google Home tips: 32 cool things you need to try with Google Assistant

Your Google Home ($80 at Walmart) and Google Nest devices aren't just an elegantly designed family of smart speakers and displays. It's also a robust ecosystem of apps and automations you can use to get detailed information and build routines. Google Home also connects with your smart home gadgets as well as your tablets and smartphones.
Whether you've got the original Google Home, a Nest Mini, Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max -- or an ever-expanding collection like some people -- chances are Google Home devices can do a whole lot more than you might realize. Like, you probably figured out how to play music as soon as you unboxed it, but did you know you can pair two Google Home speakers to play music in stereo? Or that any combination of speakers can pipe music through your whole house? Or that you can use your Google Nest as a bona fide Bluetooth speaker to blast any music streaming service?
If you've mastered most of the basics and are ready for some next-level Google Home tips and tricks, here are 32 of the coolest, quirkiest and funnest things to do with a Google Home.
Find a spot for your Google Home
First, your Google Home needs a home -- preferably a spot where you'll get the most use out of it. That could be your living or family room, but Google Home can be surprisingly useful in other places, too, like in your foyer, bathroom or even garage. Here are some places to consider when deciding where to put your Google Home:
- Google Home is surprisingly useful in the bathroom.
- Home chefs will appreciate Google Home in the kitchen.
- Wake up with custom alarms or fall asleep to relaxing sounds and more when you put Google Home in the bedroom.
Beyond the basics
You can always refer to our up-to-date list of every Google Assistant command we know for a comprehensive list of features, but for starters, you might want to go in and choose which Google Assistant voice you want your smart device to use. Here are a few other settings you might want to learn and possibly change:
- Control the level of chatter: Have your Google speaker say more, say less or say everything more slowly.
- If your family speaks more than one language, you can make your Google Home speaker or display multilingual.
- For a soundless experience, control your Google Home or Nest Mini speaker with touch.
- Set up some routines to trigger multiple actions with a single voice command.
- Use night mode so Google Home hushes when others are sleeping.
How to talk to Google Assistant
The full list of Google Assistant voice commands is long and growing, but there are several that are especially helpful:
- Make a to-do list, or shopping list.
- Ask your Google Home to remind you to do anything.
- Create as many timers as you want.
- Place or receive calls (learn how to link your phone number).
- You can even string three Google Home commands together and get it all done in one breath.
Rock out to some tunes
Playing music is the number one activity most people use smart speakers for. Here are several tips to get you started:
- Make sure you've got all your music services linked correctly.
- Play music that's hard to say out loud with these workarounds.
- Control the music on your Google Home with your phone, tablet or computer when you connect with Bluetooth.
- Get it thumping when you ramp up the bass on Google Home speakers.
- Set up whole-home audio with multiple Google smart speakers or displays.
- If you have two identical speakers, you can create a stereo pairing that acts like one speaker.
Podcasts, audiobooks and bedtime stories
Another hugely popular use for your new Google smart speaker or display is listening to podcasts, audiobooks and children's stories. Here are some ways to get started with those:
- Connect your favorite podcast service to Google Home.
- Listen to Google Play audiobooks directly on the device.
- Have Google Home read along with certain children's books.
- You can also record your own voice reading stories that can be played when you're not there.
Outside-the-box tips
Here are a few tricks you might not have known your new smart speaker or display could even do:
- Show off these three things Google Home can do that Siri and Alexa can't.
- How to turn Google Home into a white noise machine.
- Order pizza or a ride share, check local showtimes and more.
Control your smart home devices
Google Home speakers can serve as a central hub for all of your smart devices. For the most part, they can control any smart home product you already have. To get started:
- Check out the master list of Google Home-compatible smart home devices before you buy.
- Here are seven ways to build your smart home around Google Home.
- Learn how to control your lights and thermostat with Google Home.
How to address common problems
Once you've set up your Google Home, you shouldn't need to mess with the settings or troubleshoot. But no platform is perfect, so if you run into problems, check out these guides:
- How to fix these four issues: Connectivity problems, speaker not responding, incorrect home location and routines not reporting the weather.
- How to fix these three issues: Google Home App not seeing smart speakers or displays, device not recognizing your voice, not connecting to other smart home devices.
- If your speaker gets bricked, here's how to request a free replacement.
- If you're worried about your privacy, you can put a stop to Google listening to your voice commands and completely wipe all interactions you've made with your device.
