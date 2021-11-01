Beats Fit Pro review 5 million COVID deaths worldwide COP26: Reducing methane emissions Roblox outage The Book of Boba Fett trailer Google Doodle highlights nonbinary Zuni We:wa
Apple's HomePod Mini new colors are now available

Apple just released a colorful set of HomePod Minis.

apple-homepod-mini-hero-5up-10182021
Apple

At the last Apple event, we got a look at the HomePod Mini in three new colors. Those colors are now available in stores and online

The fabric casing of the HomePod Mini comes in blue, orange and yellow. Accents like the power cord and volume buttons also match the new shades.  

The $99 (£99, AU$149) HomePod Mini otherwise remains the same. You'll get HomeKit compatibility, Siri onboard and helpful features like intercom and audio handoff. The HomePod Mini is also still available in its original colors, space gray and white.

