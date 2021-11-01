Apple's HomePod Mini new colors are now available

Apple

At the last Apple event, we got a look at the HomePod Mini in three new colors. Those colors are now available in stores and .

The fabric casing of the HomePod Mini comes in blue, orange and yellow. Accents like the power cord and volume buttons also match the new shades.

The $99 (£99, AU$149) HomePod Mini otherwise remains the same. You'll get HomeKit compatibility, Siri onboard and helpful features like intercom and audio handoff. The HomePod Mini is also still available in its original colors, space gray and white.