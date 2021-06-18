Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Amazon Echo deals we've spotted so far

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day (June 21-22) brings savings in many categories, but some of the very best deals can consistently be found on Echo gadgets with Alexa onboard. So if you've been thinking about picking up an Echo, Prime Day is usually the best time of year to do it.

The Alexa deals are already ramping up with just days to go until Prime Day. The latest full-size Echo and smaller Echo Dot speakers are both available now at their lowest prices ever, but you must purchase two of each in order to get the discount. Other deals may drop even further once Prime Day kicks off, but in the meantime, it's worth looking at the current sales.

We'll keep updating this and all our other Prime Day deals pages as more and better discounts appear, but for now, here's where you'll find the best of what the run-up to Prime Day has to offer.

Chris Monroe/CNET The spherical Amazon Echo debuted in September 2020 and has spent most of the time since hovering between $80 and $100. Although this Amazon Prime-members-only deal requires the purchase of two Alexa speakers, after using the discount code ECHOPRIME to knock $80 off the price of both, you're left with an average price of $60 each ($120 total for both). That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the current generation, full-size Amazon Echo -- and it's available to Prime members now.

Chris Monroe/CNET Similar to the previous deal on full-size Amazon Echo speakers, Prime members using the code PDDOT2PK can save $40 off the purchase of two Echo Dots, which brings the price per speaker down to $25 (both together cost $50 after discount). And like the per-unit price on its larger brethren, that makes this the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot -- and it's available now.

Amazon Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $140, which represents a $25 discount (the full retail price of both would be $165) with Amazon Prime Day several days away. Will the price drop even further? We'll have to just wait and see.

Amazon Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its bigger sibling. This bundle also saves you $25, but that represents a bigger percentage off overall, since the Show 5's starting price tag is $85 (versus the Show 8's $130). Will Amazon go lower? Only time will tell.

Deals we're expecting to see return or coming soon

Amazon Some of the best Prime Day deals are often found in bundles like this one, where Amazon combines an Alexa gadget, such as this Echo Dot, with a popular smart home device, like this Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb. These kinds of deals can be tricky to figure out the total discount, since there's two items whose prices fluctuate over time. But that's why we're here, to do the heavy lifting for you. At publication, this bundle costs $45, but it was $35 just last week and it's gone as low as $29 in the past. The bulb usually sells for $10, and the Echo Dot's full price is $50, so you're saving about $31 if our prediction pans out on Prime Day.

Chris Monroe/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The second generation of Amazon's Echo Show 8 will drop from $130 to $95 on Prime Day, a nice $35 discount. The device features an 8-inch HD touchscreen for viewing photos, watching videos from apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or making video calls using the 13-megapixel camera. If you don't want to bundle any additional smart home items, this is a good deal on a device we found to be one of the best Alexa smart displays. Read our Amazon Echo Show 8 review.