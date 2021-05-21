Save $300 on a 12-plant indoor AeroGarden and grow your own greens

AeroGarden

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

An indoor smart garden would make a solid gift for Dad or a grad -- and there's currently a big ol' marked down $300 to just $400 on AeroGarden's website when you plug in special code SUMMER20. That's as cheap as we've ever seen the Farm 12XL go, which houses a whopping 12 plant pods and provides everything you need to grow fresh herbs, lettuce, hearty greens, tomatoes and flowers all year and in any space -- no sunlight required.

We've tested plenty of indoor gardens, including some AeroGarden models, and they all work well, especially for growing herbs, lettuce and flowers. These self-contained pod gardens do all the watering for you and the LEDs mean you can put them anywhere, even a room with no windows. You can even manage your plants and grow lights from an app, your Amazon Echo device or the touchscreen panel. Plants including tomatoes, squash and spinach will grow as tall as 36 inches, saving trips to the farmers market. Shipping on the Farm 12XL is free and it includes a free seed starter kit to get you growing.