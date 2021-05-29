Father's Day win: Save 57% on a serious OtterBox backpack cooler

OtterBox

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

Drinks and ice are heavy to lug, but they feel a lot less so when you put your back and shoulders in charge instead of one arm. I was turned on to the soft backpack cooler concept a few years back, and I've been completely hooked ever since. Right now, Woot (an Amazon site) has the OtterBox Trooper 30-quart soft backpack cooler . The deal is perfectly timed for the spring and summer outdoor seasons, not to mention Father's Day. If Dad (or you!) are a bona fide beach bum, camper, hiker or park barbecue organizer type, this will make for a very useful companion and a perfect gift to boot.

The Trooper has 30 quarts of capacity with a wide-opening top for easy access and thermal insulation to keep ice frozen for three days. It's also leak-proof, water-resistant and converts to an over-the-shoulder carry if you need to give your back a break. There's even a bottle opener attachment and pockets to store dry stuff. It's available in three colors at the sale price too -- hunter green, brown camo and an off-white with blue accent.

I checked and this is the lowest the Trooper has dropped on Amazon -- by far -- and shipping is just $6 (or free if you're a Prime member). Supplies may be limited as one color has already sold, so you should probably jump at this cooler deal while it's still on.

