New, massive Russian cyberattack Amazon Prime Day: Possible dates Sunscreen recall? Nintendo Switch Pro Twitch hot tub streams Stimulus check updates
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Father's Day win: Save 57% on a serious OtterBox backpack cooler

Bag the 30-quart OtterBox Trooper for just $130 while it's on sale and in stock.

ottorbox
OtterBox
This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2021, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.

Drinks and ice are heavy to lug, but they feel a lot less so when you put your back and shoulders in charge instead of one arm. I was turned on to the soft backpack cooler concept a few years back, and I've been completely hooked ever since. Right now, Woot (an Amazon site) has the OtterBox Trooper 30-quart soft backpack cooler down more than 55% to just $130. The deal is perfectly timed for the spring and summer outdoor seasons, not to mention Father's Day. If Dad (or you!) are a bona fide beach bum, camper, hiker or park barbecue organizer type, this will make for a very useful companion and a perfect gift to boot. 

See it at Woot

The Trooper has 30 quarts of capacity with a wide-opening top for easy access and thermal insulation to keep ice frozen for three days. It's also leak-proof, water-resistant and converts to an over-the-shoulder carry if you need to give your back a break. There's even a bottle opener attachment and pockets to store dry stuff. It's available in three colors at the sale price too -- hunter green, brown camo and an off-white with blue accent. 

I checked and this is the lowest the Trooper has dropped on Amazon -- by far -- and shipping is just $6 (or free if you're a Prime member). Supplies may be limited as one color has already sold, so you should probably jump at this cooler deal while it's still on.

Read more: Best Father's Day gifts for every kind of foodie dad