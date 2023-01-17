Wyze Releases Stackable Security Cameras for a Unique Monitoring Experience

Wyze added two new cameras to its lineup of home security cameras Tuesday: the Wyze Cam OG and the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto.

Both cameras are equipped for indoor and outdoor use, and come with the typical features you'd expect from a high-quality security camera -- 1080p HD resolution, motion and sound detection, two-way audio and so on. The cameras also feature color night vision, one of my favorite attributes of the Wyze Outdoor Cam v2.

The two cameras share many of the same features, but there are practical differences between them. The Wyze Cam OG has an integrated built-in spotlight and alarm, while the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto is equipped with a 3x telephoto lens for a better view of things you want to keep an eye on, such as a parked car or a crib.

Though the cameras are functional on their own, their differences are designed to complement each other for a unique, dual-monitoring experience. When using a stack mount (shown above and sold separately) or mounting the cameras close together, you can create a picture-in-picture view of both camera feeds -- one with the broader (120-degree) view and spotlight/alarm capabilities, and one that is zoomed in 3x on a particular point of interest.

Keeping with its custom of offering low-cost yet high-quality security cameras, Wyze is offering the Cam OG and Cam OG Telephoto for the limited-time price of just $20 and $30 each, respectively. Post-sale, the two cameras will be available at the standard price of $24 for the Cam OG and $34 for the Cam OG Telephoto.

The cameras are two of three new products Wyze released in January. Earlier this month, Wyze released an updated version of its Pan indoor camera, the Pan v3. We'll update this article with more information on each when we get the opportunity to test them out.