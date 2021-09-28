Amazon launches a new Blink Floodlight Camera mount for $40 to compete with Google Nest

Amazon

Amazon is launching a new Blink Floodlight Camera as part of its fall launch event, a $39.99 mount designed to work with its Blink Outdoor camera. The offering should help Amazon's Blink brand better compete with Google Nest, which previously announced a version of its Nest Cam that comes with a floodlight.

The new LED camera mount will provide 700 lumens of motion-triggered lightning, compared to the Nest Cam with Floodlight with offers 2,400-lumen lightning. Amazon is selling the Blink Floodlight Camera mount as an add-on starting at $39.99, but it will also offer a combination that packages the Floodlight Camera with Blink Outdoor for $139.98. Amazon also introduced a new solar panel mount that brings solar charging to the Blink Outdoor that will be available in a bundle with the camera for $129.98.

Amazon's fall Echo event routinely delivers a handful of new devices from Amazon and Ring. The 2020 event unveiled redesigned Echo and Echo Dot speakers, a rotating smart display and that elusive Ring drone, the Always Home Cam. Today, Amazon leaders hit the stage again to show off new devices, services and Alexa features.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest.

CNET's Molly Price contributed to this story.