Amazon's Blink brand launches $50 video doorbell

Amazon

Blink announced Tuesday during the Amazon fall hardware event a new $50 video doorbell. The Blink Video Doorbell will be able to be wired or wire-free, and will work with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa.

The new Blink Video Doorbell -- the first device of its kind from the security brand -- will have 1080p resolution, two-way talk and, most interestingly, up to two years of battery life, according to the company.

Amazon owns another home security brand known for video doorbells: Ring. But before Amazon bought Ring, it acquired smart security camera company Blink in 2017. Since that purchase, Amazon has developed the brand as an affordable set of indoor and outdoor security cameras. Along with the Video Doorbell, Amazon announced a new $40 Blink Floodlight Cam.

The Blink Video Doorbell will be open for preorder today.