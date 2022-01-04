Abode will launch a super-cheap, wireless 2K video doorbell in April

Abode

CES

Abode announced today at CES plans to launch a new video doorbell -- the first for the company -- in April. It will be wireless and cost $80, making it one of the most affordable 2K doorbell cameras on the market.

While the developer is mostly known for its home security systems, Abode has slowly been rolling out stand-alone devices, such as the Abode Cam 2 and a new color-changing lightbulb, for months. The video doorbell is the most recent addition to the product line, and its sub-$100 price tag and competitive features make it a welcome addition to the market.

The Abode doorbell will compete most directly with Ring's $100 video doorbell from 2020 and more affordable options from Wyze and Amazon Blink -- both of which clock in around $50. Abode's doorbell has higher resolution than any of the three and matches most of their features.

One downside for Abode's device is how it's powered. While a wireless video doorbell can be a boon for renters or homeowners without doorbell wiring, changing or charging batteries is an unnecessary hassle for those with an existing wired doorbell. Many wireless video doorbells, including those from Ring, Nest and Arlo, include optional leads that will power wireless doorbells even if they won't trigger the home's built-in chime. Abode confirmed its device will not attach using existing doorbell wiring at all.

The $80 Abode Video Doorbell will ship in April 2022.