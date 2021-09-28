Amazon-owned Blink launches its first video doorbell for just $50

Amazon

Blink announced Tuesday during the Amazon fall hardware event a new $50 video doorbell. The Blink Video Doorbell will be able to be wired or wire-free, and will work with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa.

Now playing: Watch this: New Blink camera lineup includes $50 Video Doorbell

The new Blink Video Doorbell -- the first device of its kind from the security brand -- will have 1080p resolution, two-way talk and, most interestingly, up to two years of battery life, according to the company.

Amazon owns another home security brand known for video doorbells: Ring. But before Amazon bought Ring, it acquired smart security camera company Blink in 2017. Since that purchase, Amazon has developed the brand as an affordable set of indoor and outdoor security cameras. Along with the Video Doorbell, Amazon announced a new $40 Blink Floodlight Cam.

The Blink Video Doorbell will be open for preorder today.

At Tuesday's event, Amazon also announced the Ring Alarm Pro, an updated Blink floodlight camera, a new custom alerts feature and more. The company unveiled that Ring will soon let you hire virtual security guards to monitor your doorbell feed, as well.