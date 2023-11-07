X

Best Turkey Alternatives to Serve for Thanksgiving

There are flocks of options if turkey just isn't your thing. These are the best bird alternatives to serve for Thanksgiving this year.

Updated on Nov. 7, 2023

david-watsky-headshot
Written by  David Watsky
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services.

$183 at Rastelli's
Rastellis prime rib roast on cutting board
Prime rib roast
View details
View details
$33 at D'Artagnan
cooked duck leg
Pekin duck
View details
View details
$72 at Porter Road
brisket flat on cutting board
Brisket
View details
View details
See at Goldbelly
turducken-header.png
The mighty turducken
View details
View details
See at Cook's Venture
cooks-venture
Cook's Venture chicken
View details
View details
$48 at D'Artagnan
leg of lamb on cutting board
Australian leg of lamb
View details
View details
Get 50% off for 3 months

Try comprehensive home device insurance covering defects, failures and normal wear and tear. Pay only $12/month + tax for 3 months, then $25/month + tax after that. Find out more

Find out more

$26 at Instacart
Field roast vegan roast
Field Roast vegan celebration roast
View details
View details

There are strong takes on roasted turkey that surface this time of year. It's true that turkey can be dry, low on taste and hard to cook, and the case for these big birds not being worth the trouble is considerable. But nowhere is it written that turkey must grace your Thanksgiving table, which is why we've curated a list of the best turkey alternatives to serve for Thanksgiving this year, and where to order them online.

If you've decided to forgo the turkey you have plenty of options. Other poultry candidates include rich and fatty duck or roasted chicken, both of which will stand in seamlessly and pair perfectly with classic Thanksgiving sides. There are also cuts of beef to consider such as prime rib, beef tenderloin, brisket or pot roast. If beef isn't for you, a leg of lamb will serve as a flavorful stand-in for your November feast. 

Best Places to Buy Turkey Online for Thanksgiving See at Cnet
Best Places to Buy Turkey Online for Thanksgiving

If it is a turkey you're after, the sooner you order it the better. We've rounded up the best places to buy turkey online ahead of Thanksgiving 2023. Otherwise, these are the best meats to serve for Thanksgiving that aren't turkey.

The best turkey alternatives to serve for Thanksgiving 

Show less
$183 at Rastelli's
$183 at Rastelli's

Prime rib roast

Some slices of rare prime rib with mashed potatoes and stuffing. Now we're talking. This 4- to 4.5-pound prime beef roast is wet-aged and hand-trimmed with lots of marbling for a tasty finish. 

Rastellis prime rib roast on cutting board
Photo Gallery 1/1
Rastellis prime rib roast on cutting board
Show expert take Show less
$33 at D'Artagnan
$33 at D'Artagnan

Pekin duck

Roast duck is a natural alternative to turkey when they're hard to come by. D'Artagnan is one of our favorite online butchers and sells rich and fatty Pekin ducks starting at $33. 

cooked duck leg
Photo Gallery 1/1
cooked duck leg
Show expert take Show less
$72 at Porter Road
$72 at Porter Road

Brisket

Brisket takes a little longer to cook but the juice is definitely worth the squeeze. Find a good recipe and execute it well and you'll be pulling the meat apart with a fork. We love Porter Road's cuts and the online butcher has a 5- to 6-pound brisket flat with great marbling for $63 or nab the whole 9-pound brisket for $115.

brisket flat on cutting board
Photo Gallery 1/1
brisket flat on cutting board
Show expert take Show less
See at Goldbelly
See at Goldbelly

The mighty turducken

OK, admittedly this turkey substitute still has turkey, but it's also stuffed with a duck and a chicken. I tried one last year and I'm finding it hard to serve anything else this year. The duck keeps the turkey incredibly moist as it cooks and the Cajun stuffing has just enough kick. See how my turducken experience went in this full write-up

Goldbelly has a range of preassembled turducken options available, and you can schedule the delivery for the week of Thanksgiving. 

turducken-header.png
Photo Gallery 1/1
turducken-header.png
Show expert take Show less
See at Cook's Venture
See at Cook's Venture

Cook's Venture chicken

If you're going to keep it simple with roast chicken in place of turkey for Thanksgiving, be sure get yourself a good bird (or two). Cook's Venture raises heritage birds that are bred for taste and not just size the way factory farms do it. Snag a bundle of chickens and roast a few for the big day. 

cooks-venture
Photo Gallery 1/1
cooks-venture
Show expert take Show less
Best Places to Buy Chicken Online See at Cnet
Best Places to Buy Chicken Online
$48 at D'Artagnan
$48 at D'Artagnan

Australian leg of lamb

Lamb is gamier than beef and poultry but when cooked properly is darn delicious. This 6-pound Australian leg of lamb should be plenty to feed a group of at least eight people. Just don't forget the mint jelly.

leg of lamb on cutting board
Photo Gallery 1/1
leg of lamb on cutting board
Show expert take Show less