There are strong takes on roasted turkey that surface this time of year. It's true that turkey can be dry, low on taste and hard to cook, and the case for these big birds not being worth the trouble is considerable. But nowhere is it written that turkey must grace your Thanksgiving table, which is why we've curated a list of the best turkey alternatives to serve for Thanksgiving this year, and where to order them online.

If you've decided to forgo the turkey you have plenty of options. Other poultry candidates include rich and fatty duck or roasted chicken, both of which will stand in seamlessly and pair perfectly with classic Thanksgiving sides. There are also cuts of beef to consider such as prime rib, beef tenderloin, brisket or pot roast. If beef isn't for you, a leg of lamb will serve as a flavorful stand-in for your November feast.

If it is a turkey you're after, the sooner you order it the better. We've rounded up the best places to buy turkey online ahead of Thanksgiving 2023. Otherwise, these are the best meats to serve for Thanksgiving that aren't turkey.

The best turkey alternatives to serve for Thanksgiving

Prime rib roast

This 4- to 4.5-pound prime beef roast is wet-aged and hand-trimmed with lots of marbling for a tasty finish.

Pekin duck

Roast duck is a natural alternative to turkey when they're hard to come by. D'Artagnan is one of our favorite online butchers and sells rich and fatty Pekin ducks starting at $33.

Brisket

Brisket takes a little longer to cook but the juice is definitely worth the squeeze. Find a good recipe and execute it well and you'll be pulling the meat apart with a fork. We love Porter Road's cuts and the online butcher has a 5- to 6-pound brisket flat with great marbling for $63 or nab the whole 9-pound brisket for $115.

The mighty turducken

OK, admittedly this turkey substitute still has turkey, but it's also stuffed with a duck and a chicken. I tried one last year and I'm finding it hard to serve anything else this year. The duck keeps the turkey incredibly moist as it cooks and the Cajun stuffing has just enough kick. See how my turducken experience went in this full write-up. Goldbelly has a range of preassembled turducken options available, and you can schedule the delivery for the week of Thanksgiving.

Cook's Venture chicken

If you're going to keep it simple with roast chicken in place of turkey for Thanksgiving, be sure get yourself a good bird (or two). Cook's Venture raises heritage birds that are bred for taste and not just size the way factory farms do it. Snag a bundle of chickens and roast a few for the big day.