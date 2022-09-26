Got Butter Board Fever? Here's How to Properly Clean Your Cutting Board After Use

The butter board craze is off and running to the tune of many million views on TikTok (just search #butterboard if you don't believe me). If this tasty practice hasn't come across your feed yet, it's pretty simple: Folks are smearing softened butter on cutting boards, topping that butter with herbs, flaky salt, honey, jams and citrus zest and serving it up with toasted bread or crackers. Enhanced butter is nothing new but this viral TikTok butter board trend makes for a more photogenic version of the classic appetizer spread.

No, a butter board probably won't ruin your wooden cutting board and, frankly, I'm behind the social media phenomenon -- certainly more than that one where people are cooking chicken in Nyquil (please don't do that.) But if you're making loads of butter boards this fall, you'll want to make sure you're cleaning your wooden block or cutting board thoroughly and properly after each use.

The good news is that cleaning your favorite ash or maple cutting board and keeping it in great shape is quick and easy, even if it's being regularly coated with oily butter and other toppings. Below is a guide to caring for your best wooden blocks and boards so they last longer and look nicer.

dziewul/iStock by Getty Images

But first...

Wood vs. plastic cutting boards: Which is better?

A spirited conversation about plastic cutting boards versus wooden ones isn't new, and there are salient arguments for both. Plastic boards are cheaper, lighter and require almost no care, but the case for wood is stronger if you ask me. For one, wood boards are more sanitary. Back in 1993, a microbiologist discovered that wood boards were, in fact, better at killing bacteria than plastic. Further study shows it may be because plastic boards are more susceptible to knife cuts, which serve as tiny homes for bacterial growth.

David Watsky/CNET

Beyond reasons of a hygienic nature, wood boards are simply nicer to look at. I love watching them age over time and they do double duty as vessels to serve cheese and appetizers. Plastic cutting boards can also dull your knives quicker, especially if you don't sharpen the blades regularly.

I keep a few of both types in my kitchen but I'm partial to my wooden cutting boards. Here are a few of my favorites.

The best wood cutting boards

John Boos This is an excellent basic cutting board. Maple is sturdy enough to last years if you care for it but also light enough to handle with ease.

Fab Slab Camphor is a harder wood with beautiful grain patterns, making this one a favorite for serving food. Camphor also has aromatic oils giving it a lovely natural smell.

How to properly clean and care for a cutting board

Wash and dry your wood cutting board well

Like any piece of cookware that touches food, your cutting board needs a wash after use especially if it's been saturated in butter. But never clean it in the dishwasher or submerge it in the sink. That much water will deeply penetrate the wood, making it more difficult to dry. Having water trapped in or sitting on a wood board for an extended period of time is the fastest way to grow mold or cause it to split. Just scrape it as clean as possible with a plastic spatula and scrub it down gently with a sponge, warm water and a little soap.

Next comes the important part. Dry it immediately with a rag. Wipe it down until there is no visual moisture on the surface and it feels dry to the touch. Try not to stuff it back in the cupboard either, since it'll likely press up against the other boards and fail to dry as fast or as completely.

Air-dry it on its side

This is the step that I suspect doomed my aforementioned cutting board. After you've washed and hand-dried your board, it should be placed on its side with both sides of the board exposed so it can air-dry the rest of the way.

If you need to wash your board and do more chopping, only wash the top and leave that side up to finish your prep. Even 45 minutes or so with a wet board facing down can begin to damage the wood's integrity.

David Watsky/CNET

Treat your board with mineral oil a few times per month

Keeping a bottle of mineral oil on hand and using it a few times per month is another way to extend the life of your best boards. To treat your wood cutting board, use a dry, clean rag and rub enough oil to coat the board's surface on all sides (not just the top and bottom).

David Watsky/CNET

Set it on its side (just like for drying) and let it sit for an hour. If it's a new board or seems particularly dry, repeat with a second coat after an hour. And if it's a particularly thick cutting board or butcher block, use at least two coats and rub it in vigorously so the oil penetrates the center.

I use since it's not terribly expensive and works well. Beyond your cutting boards, mineral oil can also be used to treat other wood in your kitchen and home including spoons and spatulas, desks, dressers, moldings and floors.

Kenny Williamson/Moment/Getty Images

Don't use olive oil to treat a cutting board

You might think any natural oil will work to treat a wood board. You'd be wrong. Cooking oils will spoil and can cause bacteria and rot on or inside the wood.

David Watsky/CNET

Lemon juice and salt to remove smells

Sometimes wood boards will hold the smell of pungent foods, including garlic and onion. While those smells will likely dissipate eventually, they can permeate other foods in the meantime. To clean a smelly board, squeeze the juice of one lemon over the cutting board. Coat the board with kosher salt and rub it vigorously to incorporate. Let it sit for about an hour until the salt dries, then scrape it off with a dough scraper or sturdy metal flat-ended spatula.

Emily Suzanne McDonald/Getty Images

A few more wooden cutting boards I like

Some woods are harder than others. While hardwoods such as oak and olivewood may last a bit longer, they'll do more damage to the blades of your knives. Maple, beech and acacia are popular woods for cutting boards. Bamboo -- technically a hard grass -- is another since it's tough, cheap to produce and more eco-friendly (renewable) than other woods.

Viking This stately 20-inch acacia cutting board is lighter than it looks. The carved-out troughs are perfect for housing chopped ingredients as you move through recipe prep.

Stella Falone If you want a real showstopper of a board and chopping block, feast your eyes on the Stella Falone. It's made from West African ebony; the same wood used to make Taylor guitars. In the spirit of leaving Earth better than they found it, Founder Bob Taylor and his team have planted over 15,000 ebony trees in West Africa since 2016 -- many more than they've used to make guitars and cutting boards.

More ways to level up your kitchen skills