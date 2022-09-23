4 Annoying Causes of Slow Upload Speeds and How to Fix Them

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

Is there anything more awkward than realizing you've been talking to a frozen Zoom screen for an unknown number of seconds? "Sorry, my internet's acting up" or something to that effect is the common response, but it's probably more than your internet "acting up." It's probably due to slow and spotty upload speeds.

We rely on upload speeds for more than you may think. Along with video calls, online gaming, posting to social media and online shopping are just a few of the ways we use the upload side of our internet connection. When your upload speeds aren't up to par, these tasks can be frustrating or downright impossible.

So what should you do? Run a few good speed tests to see what kind of upload speeds you're getting. If it's less than 10Mbps, your connection may not be able to keep up with your needs. Fortunately, there are a few simple ways to improve your upload speeds. As a bonus, these tips may also improve your download speed for a better all-around connection. (For more, check out the best spot to put your router to speed up your internet, and our picks for the best Wi-Fi routers, the best mesh routers and the best Wi-Fi extenders.)

You signed up for slow upload speeds

Unless you have fiber internet, your upload speeds are going to be significantly slower than your download speeds. Most cable, DSL and satellite internet providers don't even advertise upload speeds alongside download speeds in part because they are so much slower.

For example, Spectrum internet speeds are advertised as up to 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 940Mbps. It's implied that those speeds are download speeds, but what about your upload speeds? You'll have to dig a bit deeper -- like checking the fine print or calling customer service -- to discover that the upload speeds for those plans are 10Mbps, 20Mbps and 35Mbps, respectively.

That's nothing against Spectrum as most cable internet providers, including Cox, Optimum and Xfinity, have similar upload speeds and also don't display them nearly as prominently as download speeds. The same goes for DSL and satellite internet, which may come with upload speeds so slow they're not even considered broadband (below 3Mbps).

How to fix an internet plan with slow upload speeds

The best thing you can do is know what the max upload speeds are from a particular provider or plan before signing up. As mentioned above, you may have to look through the fine print or plan details to find them. Don't sign up for a plan with upload speeds that won't meet your needs if there are other options available.

If you already have internet service with upload speeds slower than you'd like or need, consider upgrading to a faster plan. It'll likely cost a little more each month, but you may find the upload speed improvement -- and the boost it'll give your download speeds -- to be worth the extra cost. Again, be sure to look into what your new upload speeds will be before upgrading to a new plan.

Switching providers is another option, especially if fiber optic service from providers such as AT&T, CenturyLink, Google Fiber or Verizon Fios is available. Fiber technology supports the bandwidth required for symmetrical or near-symmetrical download and upload speeds. So if you sign up for a 300Mbps plan, you can expect download and upload speeds of around 300Mbps over a wired connection.

You're using Wi-Fi and accepting reduced speeds

Wi-Fi is an alternative to a wired connection, not its own separate internet service. If you use a Wi-Fi connection, expect download and upload speeds to be slower than what your provider sends to your home.

Range and signal obstructions can be issues when using Wi-Fi as well. The farther you move away from your router, or if you move to a different room or floor, your upload speeds may suffer.

Depending on the quality of your equipment and how far you are from your router, using Wi-Fi can slash your speeds by 50% or more.

How to fix slow upload speeds over Wi-Fi

A wired Ethernet connection will almost always give you a faster, more reliable connection. Try using a wired connection if you need fast, stable upload speeds for an important meeting or school project.

Obviously, a wired connection isn't always practical and Wi-Fi is much more convenient, so Wi-Fi is often your only option. Some ways to improve your Wi-Fi connection include restarting the router, relocating it to a better spot, repositioning the antennas (if applicable), or moving closer to the router.

An equipment upgrade is also an effective way to improve your Wi-Fi speeds. If you're not sure where to start with purchasing a new router, see our list of the best Wi-Fi routers. And for better whole-home Wi-Fi connectivity, consider upgrading to a dual-band mesh router system.

You're running multiple upload tasks at once

Just the same as too many connected devices can affect your download speeds, too many devices uploading at once can slow your upload speeds.

There's only so much bandwidth available. When you have multiple uploads going on at once, they compete with one another. In the case of upload speeds, which are often significantly slower than download speeds, it can take only a couple devices to disrupt upload speeds.

Zoom, for example, can require upload speeds of 3Mbps or higher for a clear, reliable connection. If you've got multiple video calls going on at once, all over Wi-Fi, your upload speeds may not be able to keep up with the demand.

How to fix congested upload bandwidth

While simultaneous meetings or class participation can be unavoidable, try to stagger meetings and limit the number of connected devices whenever possible.

Along with strategically scheduling meeting times to accommodate everyone in your household, ensure your router is set to broadcast 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. There's likely to be less clutter on your 5GHz band, allowing for better connection quality and faster upload speeds.

Additionally, upgrading your internet plan or provider to one with faster max upload speeds will help ensure there's enough to go around.

You've reached your monthly data cap

Believe it or not, uploading files and participating in video calls contribute to your monthly data usage, just like downloading files or streaming TV. Depending on your provider, exceeding your data limit can result in throttled speeds for the remainder of your billing cycle.

This is likely to only be an issue if you have satellite internet. HughesNet and Viasat will drastically reduce speeds once customers have surpassed their monthly data allowance. Select DSL and cable internet providers may also have data caps, but most will charge an overage fee instead of throttling your speeds.

How to fix throttled upload speeds

If you have a monthly data cap, it's best to monitor your activity throughout the billing cycle to avoid going over. Most providers have an app and/or website that lets you keep track of your data usage.

HughesNet allows customers to purchase additional data "tokens" or blocks of data that will return their speeds, upload and download, to normal until the end of the billing cycle or the added data is used up. Viasat doesn't come with this option, but most may come with a higher data allowance than HughesNet depending on the plan you choose.

Of course, your best option is to choose an internet provider with no data cap or at least one that won't throttle your speeds for going over your limit. However, you'll still want to keep an eye on your data usage, as excessive data use could violate your service term agreement, which may result in service interruption.

Looking for more ways to improve your internet connection? Visit the CNET internet hub page for more articles featuring all things related to your home internet service. And for more tips and tricks for around the home, be sure to check out our CNET Home Tips section.