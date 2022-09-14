12 Awesome Advent Calendars to Bring on the Holiday Cheer

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Advent calendars are a great way to add some joy to your holiday season, and they're not just for kids anymore. Even if you're no longer anxiously waiting for jolly old St. Nick to arrive, you can still have fun counting down the days until Christmas. There are plenty of modern Advent calendars out there catering to more mature tastes. It's not just kiddie trinkets and toys for tots -- there's more behind those little doors.

We found 12 unique Advent calendars filled with treats to surprise you or your loved ones with each day, from cult favorite beauty products to a fiery hot sauce assortment. There's also a whiskey calendar, a Funko Pop set and even a Dolly Parton countdown calendar to peruse. So whether you're shopping for a gift, or just looking to treat yourself this holiday season, check out this year's grown-up Advent calendars.

PrettyLittleThing Make all your holiday parties sparkle with beauty products that are sure to keep you feeling ultra-glamorous. With $165 worth of beauty favorites, including Mario Badescu Facial Spray and Olaplex No. 3, you'll be getting a pretty good bargain too.

Flaviar Count down to Christmas with Flaviar's sought-after whiskey Advent calendar. 2022's ocean/seafarer-themed set includes a leather coaster, a collectible Glencairn glass, a tasting log, and most importantly, 24 vials of premium whisky. This is the ultimate present for a whiskey-lover.

Williams Sonoma If watching Harry Potter is an annual holiday tradition in your household, this is the advent calendar for you. It's packed with all sorts of sweets that will make you feel like you're riding on the Hogwarts Express, from Butterscotch Drops that taste just like Butterbeer to Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. Each day offers a new tasty delight for muggle kids and adults alike.

Wüfers Why should humans have all the fun during the holidays? Treat your pooch to a fancy bone-shaped cookie each day. It's a sweet way to include your furry friend in the holiday excitement, or you can gift it to the dog lover in your life.

Williams Sonoma Country music fans will adore gazing into music legend Dolly Parton's beautiful face as they pop open a daily December sweet. This Advent calendar will kindle your holiday spirit and be a perfect gift for this festive season. The Christmas Advent countdown calendar is in the shape of a Christmas tree, and from the first of December until Christmas eve you'll discover a different treat hidden inside. The Holly Dolly Advent calendar includes 24 pieces of individually wrapped candies, from gummy butterflies to twist-wrapped caramels. Few ingredients include sugar, milk, cocoa butter and dark chocolate. The colorful treats are some of Dolly's favorites, according to Williams Sonoma.

Bonne Maman Bonne Maman's jam Advent calendar is always popular, and it's no surprise. Who doesn't love jam? The 2022 version features exclusive new holiday flavors, including Chestnut and Orange with Spices, Pear with Cocoa Nibs, Strawberry with Star Anise and Apple with Caramel and Cinnamon. There are 24 petite pots (including one with honey), making for a sweet Christmas countdown.

NBC Store Michael Scott ruined the office Christmas party, but Funko Pop is about to make your holiday. The collectible brand has created vinyl figurines of beloved TV series The Office characters, and 24 Pocket Pops are packed in this Advent calendar. All your favorites are here: Jim and Pam, Daryll, Angela, Kelly and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew. When will you score your tiny Dwight Schrute?

World Market World Market is known for its holiday treats, and we especially like this festive hot sauce Advent calendar. There are 12 2-ounce bottles to challenge and delight anyone who likes a little kick in the mouth. Spicy gourmet flavors include Wasabi, Habanero Green, Chipotle, Carolina Reaper and Cajun. This Advent calendar is bound to be a foodie favorite.

In Good Taste In Good Taste's popular wine Advent calendars sell out quickly each year, and they're back for the 2022 holiday season. The calendar comes with 24 mini bottles, each holding 187 milliliters of premium wines from around the globe. It makes a festive host or White Elephant party gift, but we think it's also great to savor solo.

Voluspa Make the advent season bright -- literally -- with Voluspa's coveted candles. Tucked behind the 12 doors of their 2022 Advent calendar are some of the brand's top fragrances, including Sparkling Cuvée, French Cade & Lavender, Forbidden Fig, Coconut Vanilla and Baltic Amber. Seasonal scents Spiced Pumpkin Latte and White Cypress add a special touch to the holiday season. (We won't spoil the surprise of the other eight fragrances!) Each 2.5-ounce candle lasts for approximately 25 hours, so you'll have plenty of time to soak up those scents.

Beatles Store Hero Collector's new Beatles Advent Calendar will delight any fan of the Fab Four. Tucked inside the brightly colored packaging are 24 little gifts, including an ornament, coasters, a tea infuser (shaped like a Yellow Submarine, naturally) and more great merch.