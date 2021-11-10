Great gifts under $100 that you can buy now. Seriously, don't wait

As the holiday gift-giving season approaches, it's time to start thinking about what to get your friends and family -- truly, this is a bad year to wait for Cyber Monday deals (but here are the Black Friday ad scans so far). While it's easy to find products to spend your money on if you have a reasonable budget, it's more difficult to find something neutral that will make everyone happy while also showing that you took the time to get a more thoughtful gift.

Fortunately, there are a number of great stocking stuffers under $100 that can impress anyone. From backpacks to cameras, we've found just what you need to cross a name off your list.

A backpack that will appeal to students, gym rats and travelers alike, this water-resistant bag is the ideal gift for someone who is constantly on the go. Stylish yet tough, there's plenty of space to comfortably carry your belongings.

Haus A fun and totally unique present for the person in your life who enjoys a sip before dinner (or even after), Haus' aperitif gift set lets you choose four different tastes to try. The seven varieties include the New Fashioned, Grapefruit Jalapeno, Ginger Yuzu and Spiced Cherry.

Amazon For people who love to cook, there's no such thing as too many knives. The Global Chef's utility knife can chop, slice, cut and dice. This 5-inch blade is perfect for fruit, vegetables, cheese and anything that requires more finesse than a typical 6- or hulking 8-inch blade.

Fujifilm This camera combines the fun of an old-school instant camera with the style and functionality of modern cameras. There's a one-touch selfie mode and an auto-exposure option that can help take better pictures. This camera is great for anyone from kids to the vintage photo hobbyist.

Calm Calm's one-year subscription is an excellent way to give the gift of mindfulness and restoration through music, stories and video sessions for anyone who needs to unwind.

Osmo STEM toys are all the rage for parents who want to encourage their children's inventiveness in the sciences. The Osmo is a teaching tool that works in tandem with a Fire tablet to educate kids ib how to improve reading, critical thinking and motor skills. This toy is best for ages 3 to 5 years old. (Here are all our favorite STEM toys.)