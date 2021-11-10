Comcast Xfinity outage Squid Game season 2 confirmed Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Great gifts under $100 that you can buy now. Seriously, don't wait

Impress everyone with these inexpensive, yet cool gifts this holiday season.

As the holiday gift-giving season approaches, it's time to start thinking about what to get your friends and family -- truly, this is a bad year to wait for Cyber Monday deals (but here are the Black Friday ad scans so far). While it's easy to find products to spend your money on if you have a reasonable budget, it's more difficult to find something neutral that will make everyone happy while also showing that you took the time to get a more thoughtful gift. 

Fortunately, there are a number of great stocking stuffers under $100 that can impress anyone. From backpacks to cameras, we've found just what you need to cross a name off your list.

Kånken water-resistant backpack

Functional and stylish

A backpack that will appeal to students, gym rats and travelers alike, this water-resistant bag is the ideal gift for someone who is constantly on the go. Stylish yet tough, there's plenty of space to comfortably carry your belongings. 

$80 at Nordstrom

Haus aperitif sampler kit

New fashioned, anyone?
Haus

A fun and totally unique present for the person in your life who enjoys a sip before dinner (or even after), Haus' aperitif gift set lets you choose four different tastes to try. The seven varieties include the New Fashioned, Grapefruit Jalapeno, Ginger Yuzu and Spiced Cherry.

$50 at Haus

Global Chef's utility knife

A cut above the rest
Amazon

For people who love to cook, there's no such thing as too many knives. The Global Chef's utility knife can chop, slice, cut and dice. This 5-inch blade is perfect for fruit, vegetables, cheese and anything that requires more finesse than a typical 6- or hulking 8-inch blade. 

$70 at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera

Bringing instant pictures back one flash at a time
Fujifilm

This camera combines the fun of an old-school instant camera with the style and functionality of modern cameras. There's a one-touch selfie mode and an auto-exposure option that can help take better pictures. This camera is great for anyone from kids to the vintage photo hobbyist. 

$70 at Target

Calm 1-year membership

Get better sleep and inner peace
Calm

Calm's one-year subscription is an excellent way to give the gift of mindfulness and restoration through music, stories and video sessions for anyone who needs to unwind.

$70 at Calm

Osmo - Little Genius starter kit for Fire Tablet

Problem solve and boost creativity
Osmo

STEM toys are all the rage for parents who want to encourage their children's inventiveness in the sciences. The Osmo is a teaching tool that works in tandem with a Fire tablet to educate kids ib how to improve reading, critical thinking and motor skills. This toy is best for ages 3 to 5 years old. (Here are all our favorite STEM toys.)

$77 at Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette

Get your autumn-inspired color story
Sephora

One of the most well-known makeup brands is Anastasia Beverly Hills. If you're unfamiliar with the brand but want a safe bet for any beauty-obsessed family member, purchase this palette. Its combination of matte and shimmer finishes means there are plenty of styles to experiment with.

$60 at Sephora