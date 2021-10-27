2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids Apple earnings ahead Eternals review: Convoluted plot Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear Squid Game creator on Lebron James' critique
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Wyze offers discounts on two color light options: Save $16 on Bulb Color and more

Deals on Wyze Bulb Color and Wyze Light Strip let you illuminate a room and set the mood -- for cheap.

wyze-light-strip-pro-1.png

The Wyze Light Strip is one of two deals Wyze is offering.

 Wyze

Wyze, the prolific smart home device and camera company, is running two deals on its smart lighting products. Buy a Wyze Bulb Color 4-pack and receive 40% off a second (a savings of about $16), or save $8 on a Wyze Bulb Color and Wyze Light Strip bundle.

See Light Strip bundle at Wyze

Both the Color Bulb and Light Strip are part of Wyze's connected home range. Accessible within the Wyze app and via Alexa or Google Assistant, you can change the lights' brightness, color, warmth and schedule. Both can be set to a range of white light temperature settings and 16 million colors, according to the company. The Light Strip can be synced to the beat of your favorite music. Both products are covered by Wyze's 30-day, hassle-free return policy.

See Color Bulb at Wyze

Wyze is well respected around these parts: The Wyze Bulb Color received a positive review, and CNET gave the original Wyze Bulb (without colors) an Editors' Choice award in 2019.

Take advantage of this deal and bask in your choice of 16 million colors.

Read more