Wyze offers discounts on two color light options: Save $16 on Bulb Color and more

Wyze

Wyze, the prolific smart home device and camera company, is running two deals on its smart lighting products. Buy a and receive 40% off a second (a savings of about $16), or save $8 on a Wyze Bulb Color and .

Both the Color Bulb and Light Strip are part of Wyze's connected home range. Accessible within the Wyze app and via Alexa or Google Assistant, you can change the lights' brightness, color, warmth and schedule. Both can be set to a range of white light temperature settings and 16 million colors, according to the company. The Light Strip can be synced to the beat of your favorite music. Both products are covered by Wyze's 30-day, hassle-free return policy.

Wyze is well respected around these parts: The Wyze Bulb Color received a positive review, and CNET gave the original Wyze Bulb (without colors) an Editors' Choice award in 2019.

