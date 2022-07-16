Nanoleaf's New Black LED Wall Panels Are Only Here for a Limited Time

Nanoleaf on Thursday added a new offering to its LED panel lineup: Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. Introduced as a limited edition product to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary, you can buy the Ultra Black Triangles now until they're sold out. Available in a standard Smarter Kit for $220 with nine panels, you can also purchase three-panel Expansion Packs separately for an additional $70.

The startup is know for its unique wall-mounted color-changing LED light panels. The first iteration, Nanoleaf Aurora, was followed by Nanoleaf Canvas, Nanoleaf Hexagons, Nanoleaf Elements and Nanoleaf Lines. The Shapes Ultra Black Triangles have the same setup and features as the existing products, but the panels and all of the included accessories have a new black finish.

For your money, the Smarter Kit includes nine LED panels, nine mounting plates, mounting tape, a controller, a power adapter and 10 connectors to link them to the wall however you like. The Expansion Pack comes with three panels and mounting plates, tape and three connectors.

If you already have other Shapes products, Nanoleaf says you can combine them together in one design, although the company notes that the new Ultra Black Triangles will look a little different than the other wall tiles due to the finish. "Colors look more saturated, and darker hues are finally possible to achieve on your lights," Nanoleaf claims in a blog post announcing the Ultra Black Triangles.

Like other Nanoleaf products, these LED panels work with the Nanoleaf app, where you can customize the color combinations, create scenes and more. It also works with Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant and Siri voice commands.

Nanoleaf's Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are available now. Learn more.