Nanoleaf's Latest LED Light Strip Fits Inside a Desk

Nanoleaf and Secretlab joined forces to create the MAGRGB Diffused LED Strip (Smart Lighting Edition). Available for $79 on , this magnetic light strip works exclusively with the Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk for gaming.

Smart lighting maker Nanoleaf offers a variety of color-changing LED products, ranging from the Lines light bars and the Elements panels that look like wood -- to more standard fare like bulbs and light strips.

Secretlab sells gaming desks, chairs and related accessories. Its MAGNUS Metal Desk starts at $549 and offers a number of customizations and optional accessories, which now also includes the MAGRGB Diffused LED Strip.

The MAGRGB is comprised of 123 LEDs and has more than 16 million color options, according to Nanoleaf. Its magnetic design is supposed to make it easier to install on the metal MAGNUS desk. The LED strip works with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit so you can control the lights via voice commands if you have a compatible smart speaker or display. It also comes with a controller so you can turn the lights on and off, or adjust the brightness and colors manually.

Nanoleaf

It's Bluetooth-powered or via a compatible Thread border router (learn more here). The MAGRGB is also supposed to work with other Nanoleaf lighting products in the Nanoleaf app. Create your own scenes or use Secretlab's existing presets and make custom schedules in the Google Home or Apple Home app.

Nanoleaf claims the light strip "provides smooth diffused lighting with no hot spots, allowing users to design and personalize their gaming experience like never before."

If you like to add lights to your gaming experience -- and have the Secretlab MAGNUS desk -- the MAGRGB could be a fun addition. But at $549 for the MAGNUS desk, plus the additional $79 for the strip, this is definitely a splurge that won't make sense for a lot of people.