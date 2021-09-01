Light tubes, filament candles, floor lamps and Spotify: Everything Philips Hue just announced

Philips

Philips Hue on Wednesday introduced over a dozen new lighting products -- and announced a partnership with streaming music service Spotify to sync your Philips Hue lights with the beat, as well as the "mood, genre, tempo and more," according to Philips.

The Dutch giant was among the first lighting companies to introduce a robust lineup of smart LEDs, helping to signal the industry's shift away from incandescent bulbs. Since then Lifx, Wyze, Cree and others have delivered their own takes on smart lighting, but Philips Hue continues to lead when it comes to the variety of smart and nonsmart bulbs and other LED products it sells.

Lots of new lights

The new lights include an ambience gradient light strip, a Signe gradient table lamp, a Signe gradient floor lamp, a Play gradient light tube, a White filament candle, an Infuse ceiling light, White ambience filament bulbs (in five different styles) and White, White ambiance and White and color ambiance bulbs in 1,100 and 1,600 lumens.

Three of the five White ambience filament bulb styles and the 1,100-lumen White, White ambiance and White and color ambiance bulbs are available now and range in price from $15 to $50. The White filament candle is also available now, starting at $30 for a one-pack and $50 for a two-pack. The remaining two White ambience filament bulbs should be available in late October.

The ambience gradient light strip costs $170 for the base and an additional $70 for an optional extension kit; it will be available Oct. 1. Philips Hue's Signe lamps will hit US stores on Oct. 12 and cost $200 for the table lamp and $300 for the floor lamp. The 1,600-lumen White, White ambiance and White and color ambiance bulbs will also be available Oct. 12 and range in price from $20 to $60.

The light tube (starting at $180) and ceiling light ($30) won't be sold until January.

Spotify partnership

This isn't the first integration between lights and music we've seen. Nanoleaf has a music sync function, and Philips Hue already has music and movie-syncing capabilities, but the company claims the Spotify integration is different.

Instead of "just" syncing the music to the beat, Philips Hue says its app "extracts the metadata from each song played through Spotify no matter the device." It then uses that information to design "an advanced light script that enables your lights to react not only to the beat of the song, but to the genre and mood, too." You will also have the option to customize the brightness, colors and more, according to Philips Hue.

This integration kicks off Wednesday for folks already using the Philips Hue app 4.0 and will be available to everyone later this year.