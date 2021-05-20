Lifx Color A19 vs. Wyze Bulb Color: Which color-changing LED wins?

Smart light bulbs are an easy and affordable way to brighten up your space, providing fun pops of color around your home without the need for expensive built-in lighting systems. These bulbs are produced by many brands, but here we're comparing two new models: the Lifx Color A19 and the Wyze Bulb Color.

Although these bulbs might seem similar, there are some key differences between them that should help you decide which one is right for you. Keep reading to find out how these LED light bulbs stack up in terms of price, features, smart home compatibility and more.

Lifx Lifx is well known for its range of home lighting products. Its Lifx Color A19 bulb costs $50, which is pricey compared to similar products. However, the Lifx bulb connects directly to Wi-Fi, so there's no need to buy a smart home hub (unlike some of its competitors). This all-in-one functionality also simplifies the setup process. Whether you're looking to create a mellow or high-intensity vibe in your home, the Lifx Color A19 can help you achieve it. According to the company, the bulb is capable of producing billions of colors, so you should be able to find the right hue for any setting.

Wyze In contrast, Wyze offers a more diverse selection of tech-enabled devices. Before it launched the Bulb Color, the company was best known for its first product: an affordable smart home camera called the Wyze Cam. Wyze has expanded into home monitoring systems, headphones, vacuums and more. Like the Lifx Color A19, the Wyze Bulb Color connects via Wi-Fi and can be controlled through a smartphone app. However, Wyze offers a narrower color range than the billions Lifx claims. As you might expect, the Wyze Bulb Color is quite a bit cheaper than the Lifx bulb, priced at $27 for two bulbs or $48 for four.

Color and display options

As I highlighted earlier, there's a massive gap between Lifx and Wyze regarding the number of colors that each bulb can display. While the Lifx Color A19 produces billions of different shades, the Wyze Bulb Color is only capable of a fraction of that, with 16 million hues. For that reason, Lifx seems to be the clear winner here. We'll have to review both products for a final verdict on this.

However, there are some similarities in this category as well. For instance, the two bulbs each have an 1,100-lumen capacity, which is equivalent to a 75-watt incandescent bulb. Also, both products let you tune the white light in your room, so you can warm it up or cool it down based on what you're doing.

Automation

With either of these products, you can prompt your bulb to display a certain color at a particular time. For example, Lifx has a feature called Day & Dusk, which is supposed to show specific colors designed to improve your circadian rhythm and give you a better night's sleep. We're not sure how well this feature would work in practice on the Color A19 bulb, but it sounds intriguing. Similarly, the Wyze Bulb Color has a "vacation mode" setting, where you can turn your lights on while you're away, so it looks like someone is home. We found that both bulbs are equally strong in this category.

Integrations

One of the principal selling points of smart home products is that they integrate with your other devices -- and LED light bulbs are no exception. Both the Lifx and Wyze bulbs integrate with virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, so you can control the lighting in your space with just your voice. If this is important to you, then you should be fine with either bulb.

Warranty

Although smart LED light bulbs aren't overly expensive, it's still good to know that you're protected if your product is defective. If you buy the Lifx Color A19, you'll get a two-year limited hardware warranty. But if you opt for the Wyze Bulb Color, you'll be covered for a year after your purchase. It's a pretty straightforward comparison here, and Lifx comes out on top.

Which one should you buy?

In most categories, the Lifx and Wyze light bulbs are pretty similar. They both have an 1,100-lumen output, time-based automation features and smart home integration. However, in the categories where they differ, Lifx stands out, offering more color options and a longer warranty than Wyze.

At the same time, it's important to note that there's a significant price difference between the two products. You'll pay about $50 for a single Lifx bulb, whereas you can get two Wyze bulbs for $27, roughly half the cost of one Lifx Color A19.

With that said, the right choice for you depends on your priorities. Lifx claims more color combinations; Wyze costs a lot less. Again, we'll have to test both models fully before we can deliver a final verdict. But based on features and specs, the Lifx Color A19 and the Wyze Bulb Color are roughly comparable as 75-watt equivalent color-changing LEDs.