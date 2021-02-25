So you got a Peloton. Welcome to the Pelofamily. Whether you got the Peloton Bike or the Peloton Tread, to get the most out of your new home gym setup, you'll need some accessories -- namely, a heart rate monitor.

A heart rate monitor enhances your training by providing crucial data about the way your body responds to your workouts. Tracking your heart rate during workouts helps you get the most out of your efforts, and I don't know about you, but I'd definitely want to get the most out of my near-$2,000 bike.

Ahead, learn what kind of heart rate monitor you should buy for your Peloton bike or treadmill, followed by some of the best options available now.

What kind of heart rate monitors work with Peloton equipment?

Peloton bikes and treadmills support a number of heart rate monitors -- any device with ANT Plus connectivity will work with a Peloton. ANT Plus allows devices from different brands to work together, so if you already have a heart rate monitor, check the specs before buying a new one. There's a good chance your monitor connects via ANT Plus. This ANT directory can help you find out if you have ANT-compatible devices.

Peloton If you want to be absolutely, unendingly positive that your heart rate monitor will work with your Peloton, just get the Peloton heart rate monitor. Peloton offers a basic ANT Plus-compatible chest strap heart rate monitor for a surprisingly moderate price. This monitor features a wide, soft strap and the Peloton logo emblazoned on the sensor. Pelofamily die-hards will love this one.

Polar/Amazon Known for in-depth activity tracking and beloved by endurance athletes around the world, Polar makes phenomenally accurate heart rate trackers. In fact, a 2019 study looked at the Polar H7 chest strap against other heart rate monitors and found that the H7 provided the most consistent and accurate measurements across all exercise types. It's safe to assume the newer H10 builds upon the accuracy of the H7.

Another great option: Garmin HRM Dual

Garmin also makes great activity trackers, and the HRM Dual chest strap is no exception. One standout quality: The battery on this heart rate monitor lasts up to 3.5 years.

Apple The latest Apple Watch sports a number of features sure to enhance your Peloton workouts. Several studies indicate Apple Watches are "clinically acceptable" to measure heart rate and better than some other monitors out there. They still aren't perfect, but neither is any other optical heart rate monitor, and the Apple Watch definitely provides data sufficient to boost your workouts. Read more.

Another great option: Fitbit Sense

Fitbit's smartest smartwatch collects advanced health data such as blood oxygen saturation, heart rate variability and breathing rate. During workouts, the heart rate tracking feature tells you what heart rate zone you're in, so you can adjust your intensity level as needed.

Polar For those who want the accuracy of a chest strap without the discomfort of such a strap, armbands are the next best option. The Polar OH1 Plus Optical Heart Rate Sensor connects to virtually any device thanks to its dual Bluetooth and ANT Plus connectivity. This is a great option for people who prefer to train without their phones nearby, because the OH1 Plus can store up to 200 hours of training data.

Another great option: Wahoo Tickr Fit Heart Rate Monitor Armband

This armband tracks heart rate and calorie burn during workouts, and offers both Bluetooth and ANT Plus connectivity. The Wahoo Tickr Fit's perforated band prevents sweat from building up between the band and your skin, which makes for a more secure fit.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.