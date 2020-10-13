Deal Savings Price





Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here again, and if the Amazon Halo news from a few weeks ago wasn't enough to prove it, Amazon isn't staying in the minor leagues of health and wellness this year. If you're looking for workout shoes, now's a good time to buy because you can save up to 40% off some of the biggest names in fitness gear -- including Adidas and New Balance.

Start slashing gifts off of your "to-get" list for the fitness enthusiasts in your life with these deals on workout shoes for Amazon Prime Day.

As a reminder, these deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, who pay $119 per year for the service.

Under Armour You won't want to miss Under Armour's Amazon Prime Day sale if you're looking for a sport-specific shoe. Today, you can find basketball shoes, baseball shoes, lacrosse shoes and volleyball shoes for up to 35% off. No worries if you don't play sports, though -- Under Armour also has training shoes, running shoes and slide sandals on sale. The HOVR Rise Training Shoe at 35% off is a steal for anyone looking for a new pair of versatile gym shoes.

New Balance Your dad probably wears New Balance sneaks, but "dad shoes" aren't the only type of shoes New Balance sells. The company actually makes some rather attractive and functional training shoes and running shoes, such as the 520 V6 Running Shoe, which features a wide toe box and a reinforced heel counter for total comfort during your runs.

Adidas If fashion is just as important to you as function, head over to the Adidas Amazon Prime Day sale for up to 40% off on tons of styles, from running shoes to walking shoes to multifunctional cross-trainers.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day in full swing as Apple shows off next...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.