New CDC COVID cleaning guidelines: How to disinfect and sanitize your home

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

While nearly 175 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the US, the pandemic isn't over yet as new variants continue to emerge and spread across the country. The US still reports tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily. With that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their guidance on cleaning and disinfecting your home.

The CDC says to regularly clean your home with soap or detergent and that disinfectants are likely not needed unless someone in your home is sick or has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There have been few reports of COVID-19 transmission through surfaces, the CDC said, as it's most commonly spread via respiratory droplets and aerosols from a person infected with the virus. However, it's still possible to contract the virus if you touch an infected surface and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, according to the CDC.

If you're having people over to your house who haven't been vaccinated, CDC advises asking them to wear a mask, and to follow the guidance for fully vaccinated people. Also, if someone in your home is sick, isolate them and disinfect your home (we'll tell you what to use below). And as always, remember to wash your hands frequently. Here's how to sanitize your entire home from the coronavirus with EPA approved disinfectants. But before you get started, make sure you've got plenty of ventilation while cleaning with chemicals. This story was updated with new information from the CDC.

Use disinfectant wipes to quickly clean high-traffic surfaces

Think about the things you touch multiple times a day -- doorknobs, sinks, cabinet handles, refrigerator doors, remote controls -- and how many germs are lingering on those surfaces that you may not think about. Since home is where you're most relaxed, you may not be as militant about washing your hands in your own space as you are in public places.

To keep the germs at bay, use a disinfectant wipe, like Clorox Wipes, Lysol Wipes or Purell Wipes, to quickly sanitize those areas. Once or twice a day should do the trick to remove germs, but if someone in your house is sick, you may want to wipe down surfaces more frequently. After you wipe the area, let it air dry to give it time to kill any bacteria that could linger.

Angela Lang/CNET

Clean hard and soft surfaces with a disinfectant spray

For areas like your couch and carpet that can't be wiped down, you can use a disinfectant spray, like Lysol, to go after unseen germs. I suggest spraying in a sweeping motion to cover the entire surface, then let it completely dry before sitting down or walking on the surface.

If someone in your home has COVID-19 and you need to vacuum the carpet, the CDC recommends wearing a mask while doing so.

You can also spray down countertops, mattresses and tables. If you're out of wipes, you can also aim your disinfecting spray into a paper towel to wipe down sink handles and other smaller surfaces.

We suggest using products that come from the EPA list, like Lysol spray, Clorox spray and Sani-Prime spray.

Use a bleach mixture to disinfect floors

Your shoes step on a lot of gross stuff during the day, and if you don't take them off when you come into the house, you could track in viruses and other germs. To clean the floors in your kitchen and bathroom, the CDC recommends using one cup of bleach mixed with five gallons of water to mop your floors.

The EPA list includes Maquat products that you can dilute and use to clean hard, nonporous areas, like glazed tile floors -- but you should avoid getting it on your grout.

Note that you'll need to use a different disinfectant for porous floors -- for example, if you use bleach on hardwood, it can remove the stain color. Instead, use a disinfecting wet mop cloth on your hardwood floors or combine half a cup of white vinegar and one gallon of water. Note that vinegar isn't on the EPA-approved list.

Clean up your bathroom with hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide isn't only effective for whitening teeth -- in fact, the CDC says that 3% hydrogen peroxide was able to inactivate rhinovirus within 8 minutes. When you pour the substance directly on surfaces like your sink, countertops or toilets, you'll need to let it soak for around 10 to 15 minutes. This will give it time to completely do its job. After you let it sit, scrub the area and then rinse with water.

It's also safe to clean your toothbrush with hydrogen peroxide since the bristles can harbor bacteria.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Keep your home protected longer with Microban 24

A product released by Proctor and Gamble called Microban 24 claims to keep surfaces protected for 24 hours -- it's also on the EPA list of approved products. The antibacterial cleaner comes in several forms, including a disinfectant spray, a bathroom cleaner and a multipurpose cleaner. The company says that when it's used as directed as a disinfectant, it is effective against viruses, including the coronavirus.

If used every day, this can help prevent germs from living on surfaces in your home. A good method would be to start your morning off by sanitizing with the Microban 24 so that your house is protected all day.

You should also clean your car. Here's how

While you're out, you're exposed to germs and viruses that can follow you back into your car. A good idea is to sanitize these parts on a daily basis: Car door handles and controls, keys or start button, steering wheel, gear shift, seats, all buttons and knobs on your dash, sun visor, anything touchscreen, the console and cup holders.

You can use disinfectant wipes on most surfaces, excluding any leather and touchscreens. There are specific wipes made for cleaning your car's leather. If your car has a touchscreen, you'll want to use a microfiber cloth to wipe it down (unless your manual says otherwise). For cloth seats, a spray like Lysol is considered effective when given time to dry.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Other household items you should disinfect often

Your computer keyboard and mouse ( here's how

Google Home and Amazon Echo ( ) speakers

speakers TV remote and TV buttons

All frequently used electronics, like tablets and phones

Debit cards

Bedsheets and blankets on the warmest washing machine setting possible.

Coffee maker handles and buttons

To stay updated about the COVID-19 vaccine, here's how to book a COVID-19 vaccine, how COVID passports could work and how to find leftover doses near you.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.