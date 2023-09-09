This Is the Best Time to Weigh Yourself for the Most Accurate Results

We all have certain expectations when stepping onto the scale, whether we want to lose, gain or maintain our bodyweight. However, your weight won't be the same in the morning as it is at the end of your day. That's because you eat less food during the night and lose water through perspiration and breathing, according to the American Physiological Society.

It's important to remember, though, that the number presented by your scale isn't an "end-all, be-all" measurement of your health. If you have a healthy relationship with weighing yourself, it can be a tool to give you valuable insights on your progress toward your overall health target.

With that in mind, there are specific times during the day where you're likely to see the most accurate results when you step on the scale. Continue on for the best time of day to weigh yourself, more tips to consider when checking weight and when it might be beneficial to skip the scale.

Weigh yourself at this time

You'll get the most accurate reading from your scale if you weigh yourself first thing in the morning after using the restroom and before your breakfast or first chug of water.

According to experts, the morning is the best time because you've given your body the chance to properly digest everything you ate and drank the previous day, leaving your stomach relatively empty.

More tips on getting an accurate reading

Besides weighing yourself at an ideal time of day, there are more ways to ensure you regularly get an accurate reading from your scale, which is especially important when tracking your weight loss or gain progress.

Weigh yourself once a week at the same time of day

Keep your scale on a solid, flat surface



Stand barefoot on your scale, keeping your weight distributed evenly between both feet



Wear little to no clothing when you weigh yourself. Whatever you decide, keep it consistent each time you weigh yourself for better accuracy.



When to break up with your scale

Like any unhealthy relationship, you can walk away from weighing yourself if you think it's having a negative impact on your life. Don't hesitate to ditch your scale if you're experiencing:

Negative thoughts triggered by weighing yourself

Unsafe or unhealthy habits triggered by weighing yourself



Regular anxiety or sadness after weighing yourself



An eating disorder, whether you're developing, recovering from or have previously had one

