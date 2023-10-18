X
Peloton Is Partnering Up With the NBA. Here's How to Watch Games on Your Bike

Here's how to stream NBA League Pass on your Peloton and what to expect for NBA- and WNBA-themed exercise classes.

Peloton Bike
Peloton, the exercise bike company known for its streamed fitness classes, announced a new partnership with the National Basketball Association and the Women's National Basketball Association for the upcoming NBA season. Peloton users will have access to NBA-influenced classes, and those who also have a subscription to NBA League Pass will be able to stream games on the attached screen while they're working out. 

The company is also the first to launch content from NBA Fitness, which will be part of the NBA app. Per a press release by Peloton, this will dip into the League's catalogue of fitness experts and include content from "experts in strength and conditioning, basketball skills, recovery, nutrition and mental wellness." 

These classes will be similar to the NBA-centered classes such as NBA Finals Full Body Strength and Two for One Cycling classes Peloton has already offered. Peloton says new ones will be added throughout the NBA season.

How to watch the NBA on a Peloton bike 

To watch NBA games on Peloton, you'll need to be a Peloton member with the (most expensive) All-Access subscription at $44 per month. You'll also need a subscription to NBA League Pass, the NBA's premium subscription service, which starts at $15 per month, or $100 per season. 

NBA League Pass streaming will be made possible through Peloton's new Entertainment hub, which the company says will also launch during the upcoming 2023-2024 basketball season. The new Entertainment section will be available on compatible tablets on Peloton's machines, including the Bike and Bike Plus, the Tread and Tread Plus and the Row

Read more about Peloton, including how it compares to other exercise bikes, what to know if your Peloton bike was recalled and whether it makes sense to get a gym membership or a Peloton.

See also: Max Will Stream NBA, MLB, NHL and More Live Sports in October  

