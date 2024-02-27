Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike Plus: Which One Should You Buy?

Peloton may've had its moment in 2020 when working out from home became the new norm, but demand for a high-end spin bike isn't slowing down. Many people are still in the market for one of the best exercise bikes, and you've got two Peloton models to choose from: the original Peloton Bike or the Peloton Bike Plus.

Watch this: I spent a month riding the Peloton Bike Plus -- and liked it 03:01

The newer, updated model is a dream for Peloton superfans. For those shopping for a Peloton on a tighter budget, you can now get the original Peloton for less than the newer model.

If you're interested in buying a Peloton bike for your home, check out the guide below to find out which bike is the best for you and how the specs and features compare. Before you buy, also be sure to consider whether you want a new Peloton model or if you're OK springing for a refurbished one, which will save you hundreds of dollars regardless of which bike you end up going with.

Peloton Bike The Peloton Bike is the original Peloton model, with slightly pared-down features compared to the new upgraded model. But, if you're looking for a Peloton experience and want to save around $600, the original Peloton won't disappoint. The Peloton Bike also offers access to live and on-demand classes, and gives you metrics in each class. You will also have access to the leaderboard, which lets you see who else is riding with you in class in real-time. One thing you don't get with the original Peloton Bike is the Apple Gym Kit integration, but you can still pair Bluetooth devices like headphones or heart-rate monitors that use ANT+. $995 at Peloton

Peloton Bike Plus The Peloton Bike Plus is the latest Peloton Bike model that has all the bells and whistles an avid Peloton fan could ever want. Besides an upgraded, slightly bigger touchscreen that rotates (so you can do other Peloton workouts, like strength training, off the bike) one of the more notable features is an option on the resistance knob that allows the instructor to automatically adjust your bike resistance based on their recommendation. The bike features access to live and on-demand classes with a leaderboard that lets you see which other members are in class with you. You also get access to metrics like power, cadence, resistance and heart rate during your rides. The Peloton Bike Plus is also compatible with the Apple GymKit and Apple Watch, which pairs your Peloton with your Apple Watch for heart-rate monitoring integration. 1,595 at Peloton

Overview: Which one is right for you?

Price



Right now, the Peloton Plus is between $600 and $1,000 more than the Peloton Bike, depending if you buy new or refurbished. This may not be as huge of a price difference when you consider the overall investment involved in a bike is already pretty high. However, some people will be served by the original Peloton. We untangle how they're different below.

Quality

Both bikes deliver when it comes to quality. Both have nearly identical stats for performance and construction with minor differences. One of the biggest differences is the digital resistance knob adjustment on the Peloton Bike Plus with the option for Auto Follow during class.

Tech

The tech features on both bikes are pretty similar, but the Peloton Bike Plus does have 4GB RAM compared with the Peloton Bike's 2GB. Both bikes come with 16GB of internal storage. The Peloton Bike Plus has a USB-C charging port, which is convenient for charging devices while you ride. The original Peloton has a standard USB port. Both bike models have Bluetooth.

Features

The Peloton Bike sound system is slightly less powerful, with a two-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16 watts of total power. The Peloton Bike Plus has 26 watts of total power, 2.2 channel front-facing stereo speakers and 2.2 rear-facing woofers.

Size

The two bikes are about the same size and take up the same amount of space. The bikes have a 4- by 2-foot footprint (smaller than an average yoga mat, Peloton says), but Peloton recommends you have at least 8-foot ceilings in the room where you use the bike. You'll also want about two feet of space around all four sides of the bike, according to Peloton.

Display

Both bikes have touchscreens, with small differences in size. The Peloton Bike Plus screen comes in at 23.8 inches, while the original Peloton bike is 21.5 inches. Only the Bike Plus has the rotating feature. This could be a game-changer if you love doing Peloton workouts off the bike and want to simply swivel the screen to go lift weights in another area near the bike. The Bike Plus also has reduced-reflective and anti-smudge coating, which the original bike does not come with.

Delivery

The delivery and assembly cost is included with either Peloton bike.