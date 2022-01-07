Apple introduces new features for Fitness Plus

Apple

If you want to run but aren't interested in doing it in your own city, you may like Time to Run, a new addition to Fitness Plus that guides you on your workout through an audio experience. Along with tips from coaches running through a new city each week, Time to Run includes music that matches each scene and photos taken by the trainers along their routes.

The new program will launch Monday with episodes from three cities, London, Brooklyn and Miami Beach, but a new running guide will be available each week through Fitness Plus, Apple's streaming exercise service that pairs with Apple Watch.

Time to Run is one of the additions to Fitness Plus available on Monday. Apple is also adding more musicians to its repertoire in Artist Spotlight, the series that pairs workouts with music from popular artists or bands. Time to Walk is also getting a third season of podcast-like audio sessions meant to get people walking with new episodes from celebrities, activists and other world influencers.

Collections, a grouping of specific workouts or meditations meant to help people reach a specific goal, is also coming to the streaming service. At launch, Collections will include 30-Day Core Challenge, Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips and Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.

The additions to Fitness Plus will be available on Monday. A subscription to the service costs $10 per month, or $80 per year and requires an Apple Watch.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.