Apple Fitness Plus will launch new Time to Walk episodes starting June 28

Apple will begin releasing new episodes of its Time to Walk audio workout series on June 28. The first season of the series, which featured celebrities like Dolly Parton and NBA star Draymond Green, ended in April.

Fitness Plus, Apple's subscription service, offers curated workouts for $10 per month. Time to Walk is a recent addition, encouraging users to take a 30-minute walk, listening to stories and music from a variety of celebrities, from athletes and musicians to models and actors.

The new season will include Olympic gold medalists Anthony Joshua and Joan Benoit Samuelson, actresses Gina Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo, writer/actors Randall Park and Stephen Fry -- and a handful of other celebrities.

