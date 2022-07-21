Amazon to Acquire Healthcare Company One Medical

Building on its goal to grow its healthcare business, Amazon will acquire One Medical, the company announced today. One Medical is a primary care organization with over 150 medical offices that operate in 18 cities around the US. The deal serves to expand Amazon's in-person and virtual healthcare services.

"We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. One Medical is a subscription-based health service that provides access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care for patients. The organization offers direct care to customers and also partners with employers to deliver benefits.

More to come.

