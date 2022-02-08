Amazon Care in-person health services to expand to 20 new cities

Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images

Amazon Care, the company's health care service, will continue its national expansion in 2022. In-person care services will soon be available in 20 new cities, including New York and San Francisco, Amazon said Tuesday.

"The expansion comes as we continue to invest in growing our clinical care team and our in-person care services to bring convenient, quality care to more customers across the US," the company said in a statement. Other cities where Amazon Care's in-person service will be available later this year include Chicago and Miami.

