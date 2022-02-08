Oscars Nominations 2022 Apple's Oscar-nominated CODA Peloton job cuts, new CEO Razzie nominations calls out 2021 movie abominations Amazon Prime price hike Wordle trick lets you play endlessly
Amazon Care in-person health services to expand to 20 new cities

The technology giant's in-person care services will soon become available in major metropolitan areas, including San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Miami

Antonio Ruiz Camacho headshot
Antonio Ruiz Camacho
Amazon sign on building

Amazon Care is expanding nationwide.

 Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images

Amazon Care, the company's health care service, will continue its national expansion in 2022. In-person care services will soon be available in 20 new cities, including New York and San Francisco, Amazon said Tuesday.

"The expansion comes as we continue to invest in growing our clinical care team and our in-person care services to bring convenient, quality care to more customers across the US," the company said in a statement. Other cities where Amazon Care's in-person service will be available later this year include Chicago and Miami.

