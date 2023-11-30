You Have Just Hours Left to Grab McAfee Antivirus Subscriptions at a Discount

Having a little peace of mind can go a long way toward making you feel secure, and that goes for online protection as well. Subscribing to an antivirus service can help protect your devices and digital assets from virus, scammers and more. And while these services can cost a pretty penny, right now you can score up to 30% off select McAfee antivirus plans. This lingering Cyber Monday deal ends tomorrow, Dec. 1 at noon ET, so be sure to sign up before then if you want to take advantage of these price cuts.

McAfee earned a spot on our roundup of the best antivirus software for 2023 thanks to its full deck of protection features that can keep you safe online. Annual plans include a firewall against hackers with protections against viruses and ransomware as well as warding off malicious websites and more.

You can save $140 on the Advanced and Ultimate individual plans, dropping the price to $60 or $140, respectively. Or snag a discount of $190 off the Advanced family plan, which drops the price to just $80 and includes parental controls and protects up to six family members. You'll also get access to identity monitoring and credit monitoring, an unlimited VPN, personal data cleanup and much more. Other plans are also discounted right now, so for those that just want a basic protection service and are looking for a low-cost option, McAfee has knocked $80 off the Essential plan, which means you'll pay just $40 for an annual plan.

McAfee works on all of your most used devices including laptops, desktops, tablets and mobile devices, including both iOS and Android models, but you can check operating system compatibility on McAfee's website. Just note that your plan will auto-renew at full-price, but you can cancel your subscription anytime.