You Can Grab Samsung's Versatile M8 Smart Monitor for $300 Off

It's not often that you see something marketed as a smart monitor, but Samsung's M8 is certainly that, with the hybrid ability to be both a monitor, TV and a standalone workplace for basic tasks. That makes the M8 great for those who don't really need a PC or who'd like to have the option to use their monitor without having to switch a PC on. Even better, while the M8 usually goes for $700, you can grab it from Amazon for $400 if you use the on-page coupon. That's a chunky $300 discount and well worth it if you find the M8 intriguing.

One of the big selling points of the Samsung M8 is the ability to work without a PC, and it does that by allowing you to do things like access your Microsoft Office 365 suite of gear. You can also connect supported Samsung devices with Samsung DeX to stream your screen, and you can even connect remotely to a PC, although, at that point, you might as well link it with a cable. If you don't want to do any work, then you can turn it to TV mode, where you can access all the streaming apps you want, like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

As a screen, it's also pretty great; with a slim profile and a 32-inch size, it's perfect for any desk space. It also runs at 4k and supports HDR10+, although with a peak brightness of 400 nits, it's not as good as HDR on a standalone TV. The only real downside is that you can't adjust the screen up and down; you can only tilt it left, right, up and down. It also only runs at 60hz, so if you're gaming on a high-end PC, it might not be enough, although the consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X should be able to use it just fine since there aren't a lot of console games that hit higher than 60Hz.

The Samsung M8 is an interesting device because of its extreme versatility and somewhat niche concept. That said, it's well worth grabbing for the massive discount if you think you could use it. Otherwise, if you'd like a more traditional monitor, check out these monitor deals for alternatives.