Woot's Best of Tech Sale Offers Big Savings on Top Brands

If you missed Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you still have a chance to score great deals on new and refurbished tech from top brands, thanks to the Best of Tech sale happening right now at Woot. You'll find a ton of great items from brands like Apple, LG, Garmin and more. The sale is set to end on April 9, but some of the top finds will likely sell out before that time, so shop early for the best selection.

If you're looking for an audio deal, you can pick up the usually-$200 IP67-rated dust- and water-resistant LG TF8 Tone Free sports earbuds for only $80 right now. Or revamp your entertainment space with a brand-new Samsung B750D 5.1 channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X and a subwoofer for $400, saving you $48 on its list price. For your vinyl records, the AmazonBasics turntable is just $20 currently.

If you're looking for wearables, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker, which is compatible with both Android and iOS, is down to $120 during this sale, a $30 discount from its original price. Or snag the impressive Garmin Forerunner 745 at a $150 discount, bringing the price to just $250. If you don't mind refurbished devices, you can score an Apple Certified Reconditioned Apple Watch Series 8 for as low as $285. It even comes with a 1-year Apple manufacturer warranty, just in case.

You'll also find streaming devices, security cameras, MagSafe wallets, Fire TVs and more, but some items have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase soon and decisively to avoid disappointment.

