Woot Slash Prices Across Many Amazon Devices Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon sells many great devices, from the Ring Doorbell to the Kindle Scribe; there's probably something you've seen on there you'd like to grab. Ahead of October's Prime Day event, there are a lot of deals on Amazon devices and Amazon-owned Woot is also getting in on the fun. Several of Amazon's devices are on sale there, and while some of these are refurbished units, they are checked and guaranteed by Amazon, the company that makes them, so they're likely going to have some cosmetic damage at most.

While Woot tends to have older tech, we're also happy to see some newer stuff in this sale. For example, this fourth-gen Echo Dot was released in 2020 and is still relatively new. Going for just $19 instead of $50, they've become relatively cost-effective, and you can grab a couple to take advantage of their intercom system, which is a great feature if you have a large family or a big home.

We're also seeing some fantastic deals on Fire tablets, especially kid's versions. This Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is going for $112 instead of $200 and has some great specs, such as 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, which are pretty good. Alternatively, if you want something a bit cheaper, the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is also on sale and is discounted down to $100 from $160, which is pretty substantial.

And the first-generation Echo Auto gives you access to Amazon's Alexa in your car including all the associated commands and tasks you'd expect. Going for just $10 instead of $50, it's a cheap and easy way to get an assistant in your car without having to install a whole new system -- ideal if you don't have CarPlay or Android Auto in yours already.