Walmart's Black Friday Sale Brings Big Savings on VR Headsets, Gaming Monitors and More
You don't have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to snag some of the best bargains at Walmart.
Black Friday is still a couple of days away, but Walmart is already rolling out the big savings, with tons of great holiday deals on toys, TVs, earbuds, robot vacuums, gaming monitors and more. So if you missed Walmart's first Black Friday sales event, never fear. Here's what you need to know:
- Walmart's next Black Friday sale officially kicks off today, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. ET. And if you're a Walmart Plus member, you can get a jump start on the sale, with access beginning at noon ET.
- But there are already a ton of deals available now. We've rounded up some of our favorite current Walmart Black Friday deals below. We'll be updating this page as new deals appear, so keep checking back for the best bargains available.
If you or someone on your holiday list is itching to jump into the world of VR, you can't go wrong with the Meta Quest 2, CNET's top choice for the best affordable VR headset. Though the newer Quest 3 offers a faster Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and a higher-res display, the Quest 2 still remains the "most affordable and versatile VR headset you can buy," according to CNET's Scott Stein. This 128GB version usually goes for $300, but right now you can snag one for just $249, plus a $50 Meta Quest Store credit, during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Now is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your gaming setup. During Walmart's Black Friday sale, you'll find hundreds of deals and games, hardware and much more. That includes a whopping $114 off this 27-inch Acer Nitro gaming monitor, dropping the price down to just $145.
This Acer gaming monitor boasts some solid specs for less than $150. It features a 27-inch curved display with a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution. Plus, you'll get HDR10 support, a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and an impressive 170Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid performance. It's also equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which automatically syncs the frame rate with your graphics card for an optimized experience. And with a fast 1-millisecond response time, you don't have to worry about lag costing you important matches.
If you want access to top streaming services, Roku remains our favorite platform. Whether you have an old-school TV you want to upgrade with streaming access or you have a smart TV with built-in apps but want a dedicated streaming device to improve your user experience, there's a wide array to choose from out there. Some devices can get pretty pricey, but with Black Friday almost here, plenty of early deals have already hit shelves. In fact, Walmart has the Roku Premiere available for just $19 right now. That's less than the average cost of takeout. This Roku model is currently exclusive to Walmart, and includes support for 4K HDR video output, which the otherwise similar but currently slightly more expensive Roku Express model lacks.
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers