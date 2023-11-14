Use Our Exclusive Coupon Codes to Save Up to $300 on Roomba Vacuums

Looking to enlist a little help to keep your home clean for the holidays? With Black Friday deals in full swing, there's never been a better time to snag yourself a robot vacuum. Roomba makes some of our overall favorite models on the market, and right now you can grab one for less when you use our exclusive coupon codes at Wellbots' Black Friday sale.

There are quite a few different Roombas that you can snag on sale right now, including a few hybrid models that can vacuum and mop for seriously clean floors. Plus, prices start at just $159, so you don't have to break the bank to take advantage of these offers. And if you're looking for even more savings, you can check out our full roundup of all the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals available now.

iRobot/CNET iRobot Roomba 694: $159 Save $115 with code CNET115 At less than $160, the Roomba 694 is the most affordable model you'll find at this sale. It's equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that can handle both carpet and hardwood floors, and it has multiple sensors to help it avoid furniture, stairs and other obstacles. $159 at Wellbots

iRobot/CNET iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Plus: $499 Save $300 with code CNET300 If you want something with serious versatility, you can pick up the Roomba Combo j5 Plus. It's a hybrid model that can vacuum and mop simultaneously, and it will generate a map of your home that makes it create a custom cleaning schedule and no-go zones. Plus, it comes with a self-emptying base station that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris so there's less maintenance on your end. $499 at Wellbots

More Roomba deals at Wellbots: