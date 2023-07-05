Upgrade Your Prime Video With This Early Prime Day Deal

With so many streaming services out there, it's pretty easy to find quality entertainment these days -- but with the cost of subscriptions rising and a lot of us feeling the strain on our budgets, finding a good deal is vital. Prime Day officially kicks off on July 11, but you can cash in on early Prime Day deals happening now, including big savings on Prime Video channels. Prime members can access these add-ons at a discount right now, which means you can get a whole lot of bang for your buck this summer and try out new channels at a deep discount.

Paramount Plus Save 50% for 2 months Regularly $11.99 per month, right now you can sign up for two months of Paramount Plus at half price ($5.99). It is one of the best streaming services out there, with a solid library of classic movies and shows as well as content for kids -- plus, you'll get access to live NFL football games. At this price, it's a good add-on to have. See at Amazon

Other deals on Prime Video Channels available now: