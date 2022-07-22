Upgrade Your Home Security for Just $30 With Eufy's Discounted 2K Indoor Camera

Security systems have come a long way in recent years and there are now plenty of cheap home security cameras that offer peace of mind without a huge price tag. One such option from Eufy is even more affordable today with . Down to under $30 when you clip the coupon on its product page, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K is a great buy if you want to monitor an area inside your home regardless of which smart home platform you use.

Eufy's budget indoor camera offers a few standout features at this price, including support for Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit. It also has a 2K resolution, two-way audio and on-device AI smarts for differentiating humans from pets for smarter recordings. It also doesn't need to be paired with a hub or base station, meaning you can add it to your smart home as a standalone product and there are no monthly fees to pay.

Being an indoor cam, this isn't the product you need for monitoring your yard or driveway (check out our list of the best outdoor security cameras for those) and you'll need to place it within reach of an outlet as it needs plugging in. It also requires a microSD card up to 128GB in size, which isn't included, so it's worth scouting out a microSD card deal if you don't have a spare lying around.

I actually own this camera and have it set up inside my garage, having opted for it due to its HomeKit Secure Video support. Though using it with HomeKit comes with trade-offs -- such as a downgrade to a 1080p resolution and no two-way audio -- it still provides a clear picture day or night. It has also been highly responsive in my experience and I have rarely experienced any connection drop-offs despite it not being particularly close to my router.