Upgrade Your Home Gym With 50% Black Friday Savings on This NordicTrack Exercise Bike

Staying fit and exercising regularly are great for your overall health. And home exercise equipment has come a long way in recent years so you can hit your fitness goals without needing to head out to the gym. If you're looking to upgrade your home workout setup, now is a great time to do it with plenty of Black Friday deals happening this month. One such deal applies to the NordicTrack S15i studio cycle that's not only chock full of features, but is discounted down to just $650 at Best Buy.

The S15i studio cycle has a couple of upgrades over previous models, such as a quieter incline motor with a -10% to 20% incline, a better screen with more adjustability, and 22 levels of incline to pick from. That said, this bike really shines with an iFit subscription which gives access to thousands of training and fitness programs, as well as personal trainers. The S15i studio cycle even lets trainers adjust the incline or resistance as you're using it, so you don't have to do that in the middle of your workout while trying to keep up with the class.

You get a free 30-day iFit subscription with your purchase for up to five family members to make use of. After that, you'll need to grab one of the yearly plans, either the individual plan for $180 per year or the family plan for $396 per year. That's pretty steep, though your Black Friday savings would cover that cost for a while, but you'll still want to factor that into your decision making when assessing exercise bike deals this fall.

All that said, you can still use the cycle without a subscription, and there are a limited number of workouts available, but going that route would mean spending extra money for bike features that you'll never get to use. Instead, you might consider checking out some of these other Black Friday fitness deals for cycles that don't necessarily need a subscription service to get the most out of them.