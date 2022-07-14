Upgrade Your Front Door With Up to 47% Off Ultraloq Smart Locks

Many people are starting to invest in smart lights and smart speakers to make everyday tasks easier. However, one area some homeowners tend to overlook when it comes to smart devices is a smart lock for their entry. Locks are one of the most important security devices for homes, and with a smart lock, you can get increased security as well as daily convenience, because the advanced technology a smart lock offers saves time and effort when getting in or out the door.

With these devices becoming more popular, affordable options are becoming easier to find. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 47% off . However, this offer will expire tonight.

The great thing about these smart locks is that they are easy to install and don't require drilling or wiring. There are several options currently available, from basic deadbolts to full locks with fingerprint technology. Check out some highlights below and shop the at Amazon.

Ultraloq This deadbolt offers 5-in-1 keyless entry to your home. The app allows you to lock and unlock your door, as well as see a log of who has entered and when. You can also provide guests with a code to get in for a certain period of time or an eKey for permanent access. This lock is IP65 rated dust and weatherproof, so you won't have to worry about extreme weather. Because it works through Bluetooth, you'll need to be close to the door to utilize some of these features. If you want to be able to control your lock while you're away from home, consider one of the options that comes with a Wi-Fi bridge.

Ultraloq This deadbolt offers the same app services as the basic deadbolt from above, like temporary codes for visitors and a log of who has entered the home, as well as the same IP65 rating. However, it also has an added feature: It locks as you leave your house and unlocks as you arrive at your door when you have your smartphone in your pocket or bag and it responds to voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant. It's even compatible with Apple Watch. Such a convenient feature will make carrying in groceries so much easier and give you peace of mind when you walk out the door.